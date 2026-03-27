5 Must-Eat Dishes When You Visit Phoenix, Arizona, According To Reviews

From famous downtown restaurants overseen by James Beard Award-winning chefs to beloved sandwich shops that have been around for decades, the Phoenix dining scene has something for every kind of diner. Arizona's capital city is a wonderful place to explore the region's food culture, which is deeply rooted in Mexican, Native American, and culinary traditions — some of which date back thousands of years.

Take frybread, a savory or sweet flatbread that's deep-fried until puffy and crispy, yet soft on the inside: This popular snack, easily found around Phoenix, is based in Navajo tradition. Then there's the Sonoran dog, a bacon-wrapped hot dog topped with guacamole and cotija cheese, a mouthwatering mash-up of Mexican and American influences.

These are just two of the must-eat specialties you won't want to miss on a visit to Phoenix, Arizona, one of the country's best but least-appreciated foodie cities. Based on recommendations from Eater, Visit Phoenix, and thousands of reviews on Google, here's a round-up of the top five dishes to sample in between exploring the best tourist attractions around the Valley of the Sun.