Forget Florida, Retire To This East Coast County With Charming Towns, Lake Fun, And A Scenic National Park
Pining after a retirement on the coast? Here's something to note: Florida, the state that currently leads the way in move-ins among those over 65, may have 3,341 miles of Atlantic shoreline up its sun-kissed sleeve, but that's just a fraction of what's available along the Eastern Seaboard. There are oodles of other spots that have just as much, if not more. Among them is Maine, which flaunts retiree gems like Hancock County and all that comes with it — soaring peaks that gaze over the ocean, glistening lakes hemmed in by woodlands, historic small towns, and one particularly alluring national park.
Yep, if you like the sound of lake days, whale watching, moseying around postcard-perfect towns, and exploring wild beaches, then Hancock could just be the place you've been searching for. And that's not just because it's got bags of all the above. It's also because the county comes in second place on Niche's overall rankings of the top counties to retire to in the Pine Tree State, scoring highly for its offering of outdoor activities, and boasting average house prices more than $20,000 below the national average.
Hancock County's slice of the East Coast could hardly be further away from Florida's. The two lie at opposite ends of the same shoreline; one in the far northeast, the other in the far southeast. To fly in, you could either hop into the regional Hancock County-Bar Harbor Airport (BHB), which has short-haul links to Boston, make use of the larger Bangor International Airport (BGR), or even arrive at the Portland International Jetport (PWM), which is just under three hours' drive away along Interstate 95.
Lakes meet rugged headlands in Hancock County
Nature is never too far away in Hancock County, and the jewel in the crown is surely the popular Acadia National Park. Here, the long sandy beaches of Florida are replaced with rocky shorelines and the highest point on the whole Eastern Seaboard. There's oodles to do within, from the 150 miles of designated hiking trails to the 27-mile Park Loop Road, hailed as one of America's most scenic drives for the way it links forest-clad mountains to lakes and beaches.
Talking of lakes, there are oodles of those to get through in both Acadia National Park and greater Hancock County beyond. Inside the park is the famed array of Great Ponds — all 14 of them! They include Jordan Pond, a glacier-carved lake that's popular with kayakers and ringed by hiking paths, and Echo Lake, where family-friendly sand beaches fringe the shore.
Leaving behind Acadia, you can venture away from the Atlantic inland, where Hancock County is peppered with more lakes than you can shake a lobster roll at — this is one of the states with the most lakes in America, after all. Among them is Nicatous Lake, hailed for its wild beauty, topped with nearly 100 small islets, and alive with everything from bald eagles to beavers. Or there's sprawling Graham Lake, nearly 8,000 acres in all, and a veritable mecca for bass fishing.
Towns you'll fall in love with in Hancock County
The picturesque city of Ellsworth is the largest in Hancock County, though it's still no sprawling metropolis, what with a population of just under 9,000 people at the time of writing. It sits atop the Union River, with the aforementioned waters of Graham Lake just a touch to the north, and a lively Main Street area they call the Heart of Ellsworth cutting through its center. Delve in to find everything from craft breweries to thrift stores and yoga studios.
The vacation destination of Bar Harbor is Hancock's next-largest urban spot. This is where the county meets the Atlantic Ocean in grand style: With the craggy peaks of Acadia behind and the island-speckled inlet of Frenchman Bay opening out in front. It's a fine retirement location contender if lobster rolls and local shops are your thing. Or if you're keen on fall-time foliage viewing, for Bar Harbor has leaf-peeping opportunities aplenty.
Then there's Bucksport, a town that's been settled for over 200 years. There are buildings there that date back to the early 1800s, along with a relaxing waterside walking trail along the Penobscot River, replete with picnic spots and pretty views.