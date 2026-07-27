Forget Florida, Retire To This East Coast County With Charming Towns, Lake Fun, And A Scenic National Park

Pining after a retirement on the coast? Here's something to note: Florida, the state that currently leads the way in move-ins among those over 65, may have 3,341 miles of Atlantic shoreline up its sun-kissed sleeve, but that's just a fraction of what's available along the Eastern Seaboard. There are oodles of other spots that have just as much, if not more. Among them is Maine, which flaunts retiree gems like Hancock County and all that comes with it — soaring peaks that gaze over the ocean, glistening lakes hemmed in by woodlands, historic small towns, and one particularly alluring national park.

Yep, if you like the sound of lake days, whale watching, moseying around postcard-perfect towns, and exploring wild beaches, then Hancock could just be the place you've been searching for. And that's not just because it's got bags of all the above. It's also because the county comes in second place on Niche's overall rankings of the top counties to retire to in the Pine Tree State, scoring highly for its offering of outdoor activities, and boasting average house prices more than $20,000 below the national average.

Hancock County's slice of the East Coast could hardly be further away from Florida's. The two lie at opposite ends of the same shoreline; one in the far northeast, the other in the far southeast. To fly in, you could either hop into the regional Hancock County-Bar Harbor Airport (BHB), which has short-haul links to Boston, make use of the larger Bangor International Airport (BGR), or even arrive at the Portland International Jetport (PWM), which is just under three hours' drive away along Interstate 95.