Between Louisville And Evansville Is An Indiana Park With Forest Camping, A Serene Trail, And Scenic Waterfalls
Right at the Indiana-Kentucky border, there's a quiet, forested park that offers temporary refuge from the bustle of city life. With views overlooking the Ohio River, this remote Indiana destination is about 60 miles west of Louisville, Kentucky, and a 90-mile drive from Evansville, Indiana. For travelers wanting to spend a quiet night in the woods, hike an isolated trail, or follow waterfalls to reach a tranquil shoreline, Buzzard Roost Recreation Area delivers on all three counts — and for free, at that.
While the trail at Buzzard Roost is less than a mile long, its steep descent down to the river makes it more challenging than its length would suggest. Near the start of the trail is a wooden platform that presents a vista of the Ohio River and the Kentucky fields beyond it. There are also benches nearby where visitors can rest and potentially catch boats on the water. Intrepid hikers willing to brave the remainder of the quiet trail can follow it down rocky bluffs to reach the river's edge, enjoying serenity disrupted only by the sounds of the forest and the occasional river barge.
Visitors who venture down the trail at Buzzard Roost are rewarded with small, picturesque waterfalls as the path winds down to the river. The creek next to the trail is dotted with several tiny falls as the water flows into dips and breaks in the rocky creek bed. Higher elevations of the hiking trail provide a scenic view from above of the largest waterfall in the area, a gentle, tiered cascade. Hikers can follow the trail down to the bottom of the falls and splash in the creek as the water trickles around them.
Camp in the forest at Buzzard Roost Recreation Area
Buzzard Roost Recreation Area is part of Indiana's Hoosier National Forest, a haven of rolling hills and scenic trails that covers over 200,000 acres of land. While the five campsites at Buzzard Roost don't come with running water and are therefore considered primitive, they're easily accessible by car and feature paved pads for tents or small trailers. The camping area does not offer direct views of the river, but both the trailhead and the observation deck are just a short walk away from it. The campsites here are free and do not require reservations. However, because they're claimed on a first-come, first-served basis, travelers may arrive to find them already occupied — consider hatching a plan for alternative lodgings just in case that happens.
Some visitors also report that Buzzard Roost's campsites are placed close together and offer little privacy when the camp is full. Other campers have arrived to find themselves the park's only occupants. Each campsite offers a fire ring and a picnic table, both of which are open to daytime visitors wanting to eat before exploring the nearby trail. The site's only restroom is a vault toilet in a sheltered building; many visitors claim the toilet is kept clean, although a couple have mentioned tiny, black bugs buzzing around it. All that said, if you're looking to stay in the area overnight without camping, one option would be booking a hotel roughly 30 miles away in Tell City, where you can enjoy even more river views alongside local eats.
The best times to visit Buzzard Roost Recreation Area
Buzzard Roost Recreation Area is open year-round, but because the area's hardwood forests burst into color during the fall, autumn is a popular visiting season. Springtime provides opportunities for wildflower viewing, while winter offers even broader views of the area when the scenery is unobscured by leafy trees. Because traversing Buzzard Roost Trail can be difficult, park rangers recommend visiting on a dry day and wearing hiking shoes to better avoid slips and falls. Additionally, since there's no plumbing in the area, park visitors should bring their own water bottles to keep hydrated during their stay. As for parking, visitors can station their vehicles on a paved lot located right at the trailhead.
Travelers wanting to make a weekend out of their trip to Buzzard Roost Recreation Area can easily visit other parts of Hoosier National Forest, access its 260 miles of trails, and dip into its seasonal swimming beaches. To enjoy a mix of nature excursions and city-based adventures, consider hiking and picnicking at Buzzard Roost before driving to one of the region's bigger urban locales, such as Louisville, Kentucky, a charming foodie mecca an hour's drive away from Buzzard Roost.