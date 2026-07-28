The Best Music City In Tennessee That Isn't Nashville

Nashville is known as "Music City" for good reason. With the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, the Grand Ole Opry, the National Museum of African American Music, record labels, and live music somewhere every night, this city has long played a vital role in the proliferation of popular American music across the globe. However, plenty of significant developments in music stem from another Tennessee city: Memphis.

Just three hours west of Nashville, Memphis is considered by many music historians as the birthplace of rock and roll, a genre born out of jazz, blues, gospel, and country. Rural to urban migrations and varied demographics allowed these genres to thrive in this Mississippi River city. Memphis became important to the business side of music as well, with many record labels starting here. The perfect place to learn it all about this is the Memphis Rock 'n' Soul Museum, a Smithsonian affiliate. Here, you'll see exhibits on how rural farmers brought their music to Memphis and how radio helped different music styles spread across the region. More exhibits highlight some of the specific songs from these music scenes. You'll leave the museum ready to compile your own Memphis-inspired playlist like I did.