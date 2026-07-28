Between Indianapolis And Columbus Is A Charming Midwest City With Local Eats, Shops, And A Walkable Downtown
Sometimes you need to hop off the interstate while you're on a scenic drive through the Midwest. This often means that you'll happen across an area with a cluster of shops and restaurants on a main street that's a few blocks long. It takes 10 minutes to drive across town, but the people that live there couldn't be more proud of their community. Swap Main Street for Market Street, and that's Brookville, a charming Ohio small town, in a nutshell.
Come take a bike ride on the multi-use Wolf Creek Trail followed by a light lunch in a historic downtown building. Then, search for treasures while wandering through boutique clothing stores and antique shops before ending the day with an ice cream. It's easy to get here and worth your while to stop in for a browse through the shops and to enjoy the local eats in downtown Brookville.
While the town enjoys easy access to I-70 and close proximity to several major cities, it's still a sweet rural spot at heart. This charming Midwest city's mayor, Chuck Letner, boasts in his welcome letter, "We are a suburban community, with the space of the country and amenities of a City, as well as a few special features you would expect in a much larger community." This makes it both a desirable Dayton suburb and a pleasant spot for visitors. It's just 15 minutes from Dayton International Airport (DAY), 25 minutes from downtown Dayton, and about an hour and a half away from both Indianapolis and Columbus.
Exploring Brookville's walkable downtown
Market Street is the heart of this little Midwest city. Here you'll find boutique shops, local restaurants, small businesses, pocket parks, and pieces of Brookville's history, all within easy walking distance. You could have a whole self-care day in Brookville without leaving the street. Shop at Blue Finery or Palette of Threads for a wardrobe refresh or to find your new favorite blouse. Make an appointment for a cut and color at Pure Beauty Bar for a confidence boost and a new look. On the way back to the car, pop in the Brookville Flower Shop for fresh flowers to brighten up your home.
If history is more your speed, step inside the beautiful Queen Anne-style historic Spitler House for a look into Brookville's past and to see the town's first bathroom with running water. You can also check out The Railroad Depot and learn about the tracks that have since been converted into a paved rail-trail. The Wolf Creek Trail stretches from Verona to Dayton, a Midwest mecca of art, shopping, and dining. Flory's Antique Depot is a popular shop right alongside the Wolf Creek Trail in downtown Brookville, a couple of blocks east of Market Street. Stop in to discover your latest vintage find.
Where locals eat in Brookville, Ohio
In town, Mulberry & Main is the cozy spot to meet up with friends for a light meal, coffee, or a glass of wine. The building was once Brookville's first firehouse and city hall and has been renovated into today's restaurant and small antique shop in the heart of downtown Brookville. Come on a beautiful spring or summer day when they open the wall of windows to the patio, and enjoy lunch in the fresh air.
For other cuisines in downtown, Tik Takos has your fix for Mexican food on Taco Tuesday, and O'Riley's Tavern has wings and things when you want a pint with lunch or dinner. Less than a block from Tik Takos and the Wolf Creek Trail, What's the Scoop serves up delicious ice cream cones or seasonal special concoctions. Besides ice cream, they also serve concession stand-type foods like pretzels, tots, hot dogs, and quesadillas.
If you need something more substantial than sugar, follow the Wolf Creek Trail to Golden Gate Park on the north side of town, about a 20-minute walk. The trail crosses Arlington Road right in front of Rob's Restaurant. Rob's is a popular family-run, home cooking restaurant with a huge menu, but everyone comes here for the buffet and delicious pies. It's a local favorite, and its location near the park makes it a favorite spot for families after a bike ride on the trail or a hard-won softball game at the fields.