Between Indianapolis And Columbus Is A Charming Midwest City With Local Eats, Shops, And A Walkable Downtown

Sometimes you need to hop off the interstate while you're on a scenic drive through the Midwest. This often means that you'll happen across an area with a cluster of shops and restaurants on a main street that's a few blocks long. It takes 10 minutes to drive across town, but the people that live there couldn't be more proud of their community. Swap Main Street for Market Street, and that's Brookville, a charming Ohio small town, in a nutshell.

Come take a bike ride on the multi-use Wolf Creek Trail followed by a light lunch in a historic downtown building. Then, search for treasures while wandering through boutique clothing stores and antique shops before ending the day with an ice cream. It's easy to get here and worth your while to stop in for a browse through the shops and to enjoy the local eats in downtown Brookville.

While the town enjoys easy access to I-70 and close proximity to several major cities, it's still a sweet rural spot at heart. This charming Midwest city's mayor, Chuck Letner, boasts in his welcome letter, "We are a suburban community, with the space of the country and amenities of a City, as well as a few special features you would expect in a much larger community." This makes it both a desirable Dayton suburb and a pleasant spot for visitors. It's just 15 minutes from Dayton International Airport (DAY), 25 minutes from downtown Dayton, and about an hour and a half away from both Indianapolis and Columbus.