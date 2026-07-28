New York's Second Highest Mountain Peak Is A Strenuous Adirondack Hike Near Lake Placid Offering Ethereal Views

New York's Lake Placid is a year-round vacation hotspot for a reason. Not only is the town's namesake lake one of the most beautiful in the Northeast, but the surrounding expanse of New York's heavenly Adirondack Mountains offers countless mountain trails to escape from the stresses of daily life. For hikers, mountaineers, and outdoor lovers of all kinds, Lake Placid's biggest draw may be just how close many of Adirondack Park's most daring summits are to the town's urban core. Case in point, a mere eight miles from Lake Placid stands one of the titans of New York's mountain canopy. With a sky-high summit that dwarfs even the mighty skyscrapers of Manhattan, and with connections to many of the most challenging Adirondack Trails, the lofty Algonquin Peak is the high point of the Lake Placid area, and an unmissable destination for anyone looking to challenge themselves in the soaring terrain of Adirondack Park.

Algonquin Peak is the second-highest mountain in both the Adirondack Range and in all of New York State, so the trails to and around the Algonquin Peak summit are some of the most strenuous in Adirondack Park, but also some of the most rewarding. Also, Algonquin Peak's summit offers a panorama of many of the best views anywhere in New York. A trek to the top of Algonquin Peak isn't for everyone, but those who have the skill, experience, and resources to make the challenging summit hike can be rewarded with some great mountaineering and spectacular scenery.