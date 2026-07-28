The Secret Way To Backpack Yosemite National Park And Sleep In A Warm Bed Every Night
If you've ever fantasized about completing one of the European Alps' famous hut-to-hut hikes like the Tour du Mont Blanc, traipsing from one cozy mountain lodge to another, and ending each day with a hot meal, there's an under-the-radar option right in California: Yosemite National Park's High Sierra Camps. Arranged along a 50-mile loop through some of the park's most spectacular high-country scenery, these camps offer canvas wall tents with rustic cots, solar-powered composting toilets, family-style meals, and fun activities.
Because you don't have to carry a tent or most of your food, this trip makes an excellent first backpacking experience. The distance between camps ranges from about 6.5 to 9.5 miles. If that sounds like a lot for a beginner, remember that you have all day to hike, with plenty of time for break time swims in alpine lakes. If you're a more seasoned backpacker and don't mind camping, you can also sign up for just meals at any of the camps, and sleep in your own tent, bivy, or hammock at the camp or along the trail.
With just 48 tent cabins in total, you'll need a little luck to land a reservation through Yosemite's annual lottery. Nightly rates start at $175 as of this writing, and in some years, not all camps are open and operational (three of the five are open in 2026). If you miss the lottery, you may still be able to join a guided trip due to a cancellation, or even score a full unguided itinerary. Guided 5-day trips start at $1,495 and include the services of a knowledgeable guide from the Yosemite Mountaineering School.
Hiking to Yosemite's High Sierra Camps
Many itineraries are possible using Yosemite's High Sierra Camps, ranging from quick overnights at a single camp to combined loop itineraries. The easiest camp to reach is May Lake, just 1.2 miles from the trailhead. From there, you can summit Mount Hoffmann for one of the best 360-degree views in all of Yosemite Valley. Alternatively, the hike from Tuolumne Meadows to Glen Aulin Camp is 5 miles each way and follows the babbling Tuolumne River for much of the way. The Glen Aulin Camp itself is a charming spot with its own waterfall and natural swimming hole. To combine them, hike the 8 miles between May Lake and Glen Aulin.
From Glen Aulin, you can also continue into the Grand Canyon of the Tuolomne, one of the 9 secret spots in Yosemite most tourists miss. If you choose this route, you can make Glen Aulin a fun, luxurious stay on the first or last night of a more rugged three- to five-day backpacking adventure.
Sunrise High Sierra Camp is known for — you guessed it — flaming sunrise displays that make getting out of your cozy cot extra early worth it. A dozen trails will get you there, with varying levels of difficulty. The most direct route is a 9.9-mile round-trip from the Sunrise Trailhead near Tenaya Lake. Along the way, take time to explore the scenic Sunrise Lakes. From camp, day-hike to Cloud's Rest for panoramic views of Half Dome.
What it's like to camp at Yosemite's High Sierra Camps
This is not your typical backpacking adventure, but rather close to a glamping experience. Two of the five camps even offer showers (May Lake and Sunrise). You'll be entertained by staff delivering campfire stories, performing music, and leading stargazing adventures. There are books and board games to peruse in the mess tents to keep you happy on rainy days. "Hiking the High Sierra Camps is like being on a cruise but hiking to each destination," writes one Tripadvisor reviewer.
Meals are hearty. Breakfast might include oatmeal, bacon, sausage, eggs, and French toast. Dinner could be pot roast, turkey, or spaghetti and meatballs, while sack lunches typically include sandwiches (with a veggie option) and snacks. It can feel a bit like summer camp for adults. Backpackers staying in their own tents can reserve meals, but those reservations should be made well in advance, too. A separate wilderness permit is required for backcountry camping.
With a short operating season and so few accommodations, it's no wonder these camps remain Yosemite's unsung secret. The camps don't open until enough snow has melted to allow for safe hiking conditions, often in early July. If you book too early in the season, you have a greater chance of your booking being canceled due to snow. Mosquitoes also tend to be at their worst then. August is often the sweet spot, when hiking days are long, and the bugs have largely abated. If at all possible, try to spend a night at elevation before starting your trip to help your body acclimate. Camping at the newly renovated Tuolumne Meadows Campground on Yosemite's stunning Tioga Road is an excellent way to do just that.