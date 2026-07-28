The Secret Way To Backpack Yosemite National Park And Sleep In A Warm Bed Every Night

If you've ever fantasized about completing one of the European Alps' famous hut-to-hut hikes like the Tour du Mont Blanc, traipsing from one cozy mountain lodge to another, and ending each day with a hot meal, there's an under-the-radar option right in California: Yosemite National Park's High Sierra Camps. Arranged along a 50-mile loop through some of the park's most spectacular high-country scenery, these camps offer canvas wall tents with rustic cots, solar-powered composting toilets, family-style meals, and fun activities.

Because you don't have to carry a tent or most of your food, this trip makes an excellent first backpacking experience. The distance between camps ranges from about 6.5 to 9.5 miles. If that sounds like a lot for a beginner, remember that you have all day to hike, with plenty of time for break time swims in alpine lakes. If you're a more seasoned backpacker and don't mind camping, you can also sign up for just meals at any of the camps, and sleep in your own tent, bivy, or hammock at the camp or along the trail.

With just 48 tent cabins in total, you'll need a little luck to land a reservation through Yosemite's annual lottery. Nightly rates start at $175 as of this writing, and in some years, not all camps are open and operational (three of the five are open in 2026). If you miss the lottery, you may still be able to join a guided trip due to a cancellation, or even score a full unguided itinerary. Guided 5-day trips start at $1,495 and include the services of a knowledgeable guide from the Yosemite Mountaineering School.