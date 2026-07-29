Near The Ohio Border Between Fort Wayne And Ann Arbor Is A Scenic Wildlife Area With Lake Views And Fishing

The Lake La Su An Wildlife Area is more than just the lake itself, as the 82-acre body of water is just one of 13 lakes and ponds that once made up the Dreamland Acres property. Over 127 acres of water are spread throughout the wildlife area, giving anglers plenty of spots to fish, either by boat or from the shorelines. Lake La Su An is the largest of the area's four major lakes, and the boat ramp providing access to it is located at the parking lot off County Road R. In addition to the main lake, three more boat ramps are available at Lake Lavere, Lake Sue, and Lake Ann, which is the smallest at just 5 acres. For anglers without a boat, bank fishing is allowed within the wildlife area, and an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant fishing pier is also available on the main lake.

Much like Ohio's other scenic lakes, such as Buckeye Lake State Park in Central Ohio and the underrated Leesville Lake near Akron, sunfish is particularly abundant within the lakes of La Su An, especially the bluegill, which is regulated by the state of Ohio to maintain high quality. Other fish species you can catch here include channel catfish (two fish daily bag limit), redear sunfish, and pumpkinseeds, all of which are plentiful. Anglers can keep only 15 sunfish per day, and the fishing season within the wildlife area runs from May until September. A valid fishing license is required, and fishing is only permitted on Fridays, weekends, and Mondays from sunrise to sunset.