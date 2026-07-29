Between Philly And Allentown Sits Pennsylvania's Unsung Artsy Hub With A Festival, Theater, And Fun Shops

Imagine your favorite live performer taking the stage at a theater hosting national and international acts. No, you're not in New York or California — you're in Sellersville, Pennsylvania, a tiny yet vibrant hidden gem art hub. Home to around 4,500 residents, Sellersville packs a historic theater, a boutique hotel, a fine dining restaurant, an annual arts festival, and fun shops into just over one square mile.

Sellersville's best-known native is Impressionist painter Walter Emerson Baum, who lived from 1884 to 1956 and helped establish various art institutions and museums north in Allentown, an artsy Pennsylvania city with world-class bites. Before becoming a destination for the arts, settler Samuel Sellers established Sellers' Tavern along the busy Bethlehem Pike stagecoach route in the 1700s. The arrival of the railroad in 1856 fueled cigar manufacturing before the town turned into a creative arts hub. Travelers can reach Sellersville via Interstate 476 from Philadelphia, located 40 miles south and home to a mosaic-filled urban art garden,or Route 309 from Allentown. Those flying into Philadelphia International Airport or Lehigh Valley International Airport can rent a car to explore the area.

Sellersville's artistic energy is on display year-round, but especially each September during the Pennridge Gallery of the Arts, adowntown festivsal featuring artists selling handmade crafts alongside live music and local food vendors. Artists can compete in various categories to to win cash prizes up to $500, as well as Best in Show. The festival also shines a light on the next generation of creatives with an award for young aspiring artists.