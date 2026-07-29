Between Fort Myers And Naples Is Florida's Gulf Coast City With Unique Wildlife And Pristine Beaches
Some parts of Florida are known for long stretches of pristine beaches. Other portions of the Sunshine State are home to unique wildlife. Along Florida's Gulf Coast, between Fort Myers and Naples, is a city that features both. Bonita Springs gives visitors the opportunity to spend time on some of the best beaches in the state, as well as view a menagerie of wildlife. There's also heaps of shopping, dining, and other amenities in this Gulf Coast city, so you have plenty of ways to escape the heat and enjoy a bit of air conditioning.
America's East Coast has more barrier islands than the West Coast — and a portion of Bonita Springs is located on one of these barrier islands (making its geography quite unique). Add in the waters of the Gulf, bays, marshes, and Imperial River, and the result is incredible biodiversity that thrives within the city's coastal environments and inland habitats. Over 100 bird species have been recorded in the Bonita Springs Area, though you'll also encounter plenty of fish, marine mammals, and reptiles during your adventures.
In town, visitors will find plenty to do as well. Beyond all the shops and restaurants, Arts Bonita is a popular destination. Here, you'll find works of art from local creators, along with a variety of events and live performances. Even more events can be found at Riverside Park, and on Sundays, visitors can also shop in the park's Imperial River Cottages, where local artists and artisans display their work. From October through May, the Local Roots Farmers Market is held each Saturday. So whether you're seeking beaches, wildlife, or unique Gulf city amenities, Bonita Springs has a bit of it all.
View wildlife at Bonita Springs
There are several ways to spend time outdoors and view unique wildlife in and around Bonita Springs. Just down the road from Riverside Park is Wonder Gardens. Established in 1936, Wonder Gardens is one of the original Florida roadside attractions. Today, it is a botanical garden filled with a variety of wildlife (and an impressive 4.5-star rating on Google with over 2,200 reviews). Visitors can view numerous bird and animal species at the garden, which also functions as a refuge for rescued birds.
A few miles away is Bonita Nature Place. This property, which straddles the Imperial River, is home to two dozen gopher tortoises (classified as a threatened species), as well as a butterfly garden and bat cave. The nature trails within the Nature Place are open daily from 8 a.m. to dusk. Walking along these trails through the 30-acre property allows visitors to view an array of native animals and birds, including American bald eagles. There are also a number of tours and educational events held at the Nature Place throughout the year.
On the opposite side of Bonita Springs, Big Hickory Island Preserve occupies its namesake barrier island. The mangrove swamps of Big Hickory Island are home to a variety of bird species, and the preserve is situated along the Great Calusa Blueway. This 190-mile-long paddling trail runs through Estero Bay, Pine Island Sound, and the Caloosahatchee River. Paddlers making their way along the Blueway can fish, bird watch, or catch a glimpse of marine animals such as manatees and dolphins. A few miles up the coast, in neighboring Ft. Myers Beach, is Lover's Key State Park. This secluded state park is part of the Blueway, but can also be reached by land.
Beautiful beaches abound in Bonita Springs
Bonita, which means "beautiful" in Spanish, is a perfect way to describe the pristine beaches of Bonita Springs. Immediately upon reaching the barrier island side of town, visitors will see Bonita Beach Park. This 2.5-acre beachfront park, which features a boardwalk, gazebo, and swimming area, has earned a 4.7 rating on Google with over 4,200 reviews. There is also a paddlecraft launching area, sand volleyball court, and plenty of shoreline for beachcombers and fishers. Following Hickory Road north on the barrier island will take visitors past numerous beach access points, each of which allows beachgoers to get onto stretches of white sand beach. Keep in mind that some of the facilities in the park were impacted by Hurricane Ian, and restoration efforts are still in progress.
On the opposite end of the barrier island is Barefoot Beach, an uncrowded neighborhood with a serene white sand beach that abuts Barefoot Beach Preserve. This county park encompasses 342 acres of land left in its natural state, and it's considered one of the last undeveloped stretches of barrier island in Florida. The preserve encompasses not only sandy beaches, but also mangrove swamps and coastal hammocks comprised of various trees, including gumbo-limbo, palm, and sea grape. Because of its diverse ecosystem, Barefoot Beach Preserve is a favorite among beachgoers and nature enthusiasts alike. Additional amenities at the preserve include a nature center, butterfly garden, walking trails, and canoe launch.
Reaching Bonita Springs is relatively easy, as both I-75 and US-41 pass through town. Naples is a quick 15-mile drive on US-41, while those coming from Miami are looking at a two-hour drive. The closest airport, Southwest Florida International (RSW), is located about 20 minutes north near Fort Myers. If you fly in here, be sure to spend some time in the popular city – full of renowned beaches, it's a nice complement to Bonita Springs.