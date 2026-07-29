Between Fort Myers And Naples Is Florida's Gulf Coast City With Unique Wildlife And Pristine Beaches

Some parts of Florida are known for long stretches of pristine beaches. Other portions of the Sunshine State are home to unique wildlife. Along Florida's Gulf Coast, between Fort Myers and Naples, is a city that features both. Bonita Springs gives visitors the opportunity to spend time on some of the best beaches in the state, as well as view a menagerie of wildlife. There's also heaps of shopping, dining, and other amenities in this Gulf Coast city, so you have plenty of ways to escape the heat and enjoy a bit of air conditioning.

America's East Coast has more barrier islands than the West Coast — and a portion of Bonita Springs is located on one of these barrier islands (making its geography quite unique). Add in the waters of the Gulf, bays, marshes, and Imperial River, and the result is incredible biodiversity that thrives within the city's coastal environments and inland habitats. Over 100 bird species have been recorded in the Bonita Springs Area, though you'll also encounter plenty of fish, marine mammals, and reptiles during your adventures.

In town, visitors will find plenty to do as well. Beyond all the shops and restaurants, Arts Bonita is a popular destination. Here, you'll find works of art from local creators, along with a variety of events and live performances. Even more events can be found at Riverside Park, and on Sundays, visitors can also shop in the park's Imperial River Cottages, where local artists and artisans display their work. From October through May, the Local Roots Farmers Market is held each Saturday. So whether you're seeking beaches, wildlife, or unique Gulf city amenities, Bonita Springs has a bit of it all.