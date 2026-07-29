Nestled In The Sierra Foothills Is California's Striking Lake With Camping, Fishing, And Nearby Shops And Eats
California's Sierra Foothills are a treasure trove of natural beauty, preserved Gold Rush history, and atmospheric western towns. While there's a lot to discover here, you'd be forgiven for focusing on one particular spot if you enjoy lake activities. That's because Rollins Lake, nestled 2,100 feet above sea level in the Sierra Foothills, is a beloved destination for outdoor recreation with just enough civilization nearby to entice visitors to stick around. It also helps that this high-elevation lake is only a 1.5-hour drive from Sacramento.
The 900-acre lake is home to striking natural scenery along roughly 26 miles of shoreline. Rugged rocks populate some patches of the shore, while most areas are fringed with tall pines that fill the space between two sandy beaches. Much of its shore is also put to good practical use; along it, you'll find four independent campgrounds with 250 overnight campsites, many of which sit right by the water. On calm days, the lake's placid, mirror-like surface gracefully reflects the clouds and the sky above. On sunny days, the lake takes on a vivid teal color that would coax just about any angler, swimmer, paddler, or boater into the water.
On Google, the two highest-rated Rollins Lake campgrounds are Orchard Springs and Greenhorn, both of which have 4.2-star average ratings. Orchard Springs puts you on the lake's southwest shoreline and has tent sites with lake views, RV sites with electricity and water, canoe and kayak rentals, boat slips, a boat launch, and both of the lake's beaches. Meanwhile, Greenhorn Campground on the northwest shoreline has 79 sites by the water. It also has a swimming beach, a general store, a boat launch, private docks, seasonally available barbecues and fire pits, and picnic sites for campers. You can, of course, also camp at the Long Ravine or Peninsula sites, whose simpler offerings include direct lake access, water views, and boating facilities.
Embrace waterfront fun at Rollins Lake
Rollins Lake is renowned for its year-round fishing. It's a particularly good spot for anglers wanting to catch rainbow and brown trout, largemouth and smallmouth bass, bluegill, and catfish. The numerous boat launches around the lake make it quick and easy to get to fishing, although the lake's summertime popularity can make it somewhat difficult to fish in the middle of the day. Come winter, however, it's quiet enough for you to troll through the water or even go fly fishing for some bass. You might even reel in some kokanee salmon.
Those who don't fish here typically take out their boats or jet skis for other kinds of recreation, such as water skiing, wakeboarding, and tubing. Rollins Lake also sees many paddlers in canoes and kayaks looking to explore its coves and shorelines. Before hitting the water, though, you'll need to get your motorized vessels checked and approved for entry to help prevent invasive golden mussels from spreading. At the beaches, families are free to visit for the day to enjoy picnics and go frolicking in the shallow water.
Whether you're camping, fishing, swimming, or boating, keep an eye out for native wildlife. Visitors on Google have spotted deer in the past, and bears are quite active in this lower part of the Sierra Foothills. Remember to keep your food stored securely when boating or camping. Quality gear, such as Costco's Lifetime 115 Quart Cooler, could save your life when camping in bear country like California's Sierra Nevada.
Explore local shops and tasty eats near Rollins Lake
One of Rollins Lake's draws is its ability to deliver picturesque nature without completely separating you from modern comforts. If you're in the mood for a touch more civilization while you're camping here, there are a handful of places for you to shop or dine in nearby towns and residential communities. For instance, the quirky Gold Rush town of Colfax is only a 10-minute drive from Orchard Springs Campground. Its Main Street eateries bear notable old-school charm, such as Coco's Candy and Creamery, which has its roots in the region dating back to the '90s. There, you can order various flavors of chocolate-dipped ice cream bars, floats, sundaes, and many other ice cream-based treats.
One community near the lake, Chicago Park, also has a few local shops worth browsing. Bela Flor Apothecary stocks natural beauty products, including African rose body butter and CBD-infused balms, as well as herbal teas. It also offers rejuvenating massages, facials, reiki healing, and foot baths. West Coast Trains is a haven for model train fans. The shop sells a variety of trains and models, including ones of TV characters and real-world freight trains. It also has fully assembled sets on display that are just fun to watch.
There are numerous shopping and dining options 30 minutes away from Rollins Lake in the city of Grass Valley, which is also home to the Holbrooke Hotel, California's oldest continuously-operating boutique hotel — just in case you don't particularly feel like camping. A day trip to Rollins Lake from Sacramento would be another viable option. If you're looking to visit another lake-cation destination in this same area, consider checking out Scotts Flat Lake, a dreamy blue getaway with fishing, swimming, and boating.