Nestled In The Sierra Foothills Is California's Striking Lake With Camping, Fishing, And Nearby Shops And Eats

California's Sierra Foothills are a treasure trove of natural beauty, preserved Gold Rush history, and atmospheric western towns. While there's a lot to discover here, you'd be forgiven for focusing on one particular spot if you enjoy lake activities. That's because Rollins Lake, nestled 2,100 feet above sea level in the Sierra Foothills, is a beloved destination for outdoor recreation with just enough civilization nearby to entice visitors to stick around. It also helps that this high-elevation lake is only a 1.5-hour drive from Sacramento.

The 900-acre lake is home to striking natural scenery along roughly 26 miles of shoreline. Rugged rocks populate some patches of the shore, while most areas are fringed with tall pines that fill the space between two sandy beaches. Much of its shore is also put to good practical use; along it, you'll find four independent campgrounds with 250 overnight campsites, many of which sit right by the water. On calm days, the lake's placid, mirror-like surface gracefully reflects the clouds and the sky above. On sunny days, the lake takes on a vivid teal color that would coax just about any angler, swimmer, paddler, or boater into the water.

On Google, the two highest-rated Rollins Lake campgrounds are Orchard Springs and Greenhorn, both of which have 4.2-star average ratings. Orchard Springs puts you on the lake's southwest shoreline and has tent sites with lake views, RV sites with electricity and water, canoe and kayak rentals, boat slips, a boat launch, and both of the lake's beaches. Meanwhile, Greenhorn Campground on the northwest shoreline has 79 sites by the water. It also has a swimming beach, a general store, a boat launch, private docks, seasonally available barbecues and fire pits, and picnic sites for campers. You can, of course, also camp at the Long Ravine or Peninsula sites, whose simpler offerings include direct lake access, water views, and boating facilities.