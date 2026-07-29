Under An Hour From Spokane Is Washington's Crystal-Clear Lake Escape With Fishing, Boating, And Resort Fun
From vast glacial fjord-like features to urban aquatic playgrounds, Washington State is home to thousands of freshwater lakes, where countless adventures await. Sometimes, you seek remote escapes like the Alpine Lakes Wilderness — and other times, you need somewhere that's not too far from home. Spokane residents can soak in the shores of Loon Lake, located not too far from the city. Covering a water surface of 1,118 acres with a 7.9-mile-long shoreline, this crystal-clear lake is a prime destination for outdoor enthusiasts. And for multi-day adventures, take a cue from one Google reviewer: "If you have the time, make it a point to rent a place on the lake and spend some serious time in the quiet and relaxing environment."
Situated in Stevens County, Loon Lake is a natural body of water. The springs feed the lake, which is known for its clear water. Sitting at an elevation of 2,381 feet, it ranks among the largest recreational lakes in the area. Anglers flock to take advantage of excellent fishing, with a variety of species teeming in the water. You can opt for shoreline fishing or launch your boat to explore the open water. Lake fun isn't restricted to fishing — rent jet skis or pontoons from local vendors to cruise on the lake, lounge on the swimming beaches, and cool off during the hot months the right way.
For a quintessential summer getaway, book a stay at Granite Point Resort, a three-star hotel with a good Google rating. With direct access to the lake, you can go straight from your cabin or campsite into waterfront recreation. Staying at the resort means you can do so much more, from kid-centric entertainment to basketball and pickleball. Simply hop in your car and drive 40 minutes north of Spokane.
Take your boat out for a spin on Loon Lake
Loon Lake offers a broad range of activities, be it angling or on-the-water family sports. There's a single public boat ramp on the northwest side of the lake, which features a concrete ramp, a boarding float, and a restroom. From here, you can launch your vessel and engage in high-speed water sports. While there's only one public boat ramp, Granite Point Resort boasts a private launch and moorage, giving you access to Loon Lake's southeast shore.
You'll see all sorts of enthusiasts on the lake, with water skiers putting their talents on display, jet skiers making waves, and wakeboarders having a swell time. While adrenaline rush seekers look for new ways to pump it up on the lake, tranquil paddling is also popular. Swap the motorized boats for a kayak or canoe to glide across the lake. If you don't have your own equipment, Granite Point Resort offers a number of rentals. Spend a calm afternoon on the water with a pedal or row boat, or take a paddleboard out for a morning trip on the glassy water.
Meanwhile, anglers can rent an aluminum fishing boat for the day, as plenty of catches await in the water. Now that even Gen Z is seemingly obsessed with this old-school outdoor activity, everyone will be happy to know that the season runs from the end of April to the end of October. Loon Lake is full of great catches like largemouth bass, brown bullhead, yellow perch, and kokanee. Trout varieties like tiger, lake, and rainbow are abundant, too. You might even reel in green and pumpkinseed sunfish. If you want to cast a line from the bank, you must head to the public boat ramp. Otherwise, you can rent or access a dock at the resort.
Bask in the amenities of a lakeside resort retreat
While Spokane offers many places for fun family outings, trade the city vibes for a weekend of lakeside recreation. Visitors can purchase a day or season pass at Granite Point Resort to get a broader range of pastimes, and it goes without saying that the basics are a given — taking a dip in the water, going for a paddling trip, jumping from the diving board, and building sandcastles on the beach. As one person wrote on Tripadvisor, "The beach is beautiful and is the perfect place to relax and soak up the sun, then take a swim in the crystal-clear lake."
When you're not splashing around Loon Lake, there's more to do outside the water at the resort. The whole family can bring out their competitive side for classic lawn games, whether it's horseshoes, a game of Capture the Flag, or Kick the Can. Not only that, but there are multiple sports you can practice thanks to the on-site facilities. Team up for a friendly volleyball match, show off your in-and-out dribble on the basketball court, and work on your pickleball serve.
The resort also hosts scavenger hunts, ideal for those traveling with little ones, as well as an array of slower-paced activities for children, such as arts and crafts. They also have a playground to run around, while the adults prepare a picnic. Don't forget to check out Granite Point's event calendar either; you might catch one of their yoga sessions. Turn your Loon Lake day trip into a weekend getaway and stay the night at one of their cottages or RV campsites. After heading back to Spokane, enjoy the River City's scenic trails, cascading waterfalls, and one of the country's most iconic urban parks.