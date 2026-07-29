Under An Hour From Spokane Is Washington's Crystal-Clear Lake Escape With Fishing, Boating, And Resort Fun

From vast glacial fjord-like features to urban aquatic playgrounds, Washington State is home to thousands of freshwater lakes, where countless adventures await. Sometimes, you seek remote escapes like the Alpine Lakes Wilderness — and other times, you need somewhere that's not too far from home. Spokane residents can soak in the shores of Loon Lake, located not too far from the city. Covering a water surface of 1,118 acres with a 7.9-mile-long shoreline, this crystal-clear lake is a prime destination for outdoor enthusiasts. And for multi-day adventures, take a cue from one Google reviewer: "If you have the time, make it a point to rent a place on the lake and spend some serious time in the quiet and relaxing environment."

Situated in Stevens County, Loon Lake is a natural body of water. The springs feed the lake, which is known for its clear water. Sitting at an elevation of 2,381 feet, it ranks among the largest recreational lakes in the area. Anglers flock to take advantage of excellent fishing, with a variety of species teeming in the water. You can opt for shoreline fishing or launch your boat to explore the open water. Lake fun isn't restricted to fishing — rent jet skis or pontoons from local vendors to cruise on the lake, lounge on the swimming beaches, and cool off during the hot months the right way.

For a quintessential summer getaway, book a stay at Granite Point Resort, a three-star hotel with a good Google rating. With direct access to the lake, you can go straight from your cabin or campsite into waterfront recreation. Staying at the resort means you can do so much more, from kid-centric entertainment to basketball and pickleball. Simply hop in your car and drive 40 minutes north of Spokane.