California's Underrated Oasis Outside Redding Has Crystal-Clear Lake Views, Sporty Appeal, And Scenic Waterfalls

If sunny SoCal defines the entertainment-driven beach life, Northern California shows off its wild beauty across regions like the Shasta Cascade and the Redwood Empire. While its coastal belt is dominated by the world's tallest trees, the inland region hides underrated destinations such as Whiskeytown National Recreation Area. Located within the Shasta Cascade just outside Redding, this oasis sits on the shores of Whiskeytown Lake, a large body of water with a 36-mile shoreline. Whether you admire the crystal-clear lake from afar or jump straight into the water to splash around, this playground is an excellent spot for swimming, kayaking, and other activities. With water sports opportunities galore, the glassy lake will have you trying new kinds of adventures.

While Whiskeytown Lake is a major draw, the recreation area offers more fun outside the water. Lean into its sporty appeal by hiking and biking along its trails. You have miles of trails to explore, ranging from easy walks to strenuous mountain treks. Tackle rugged singletracks on two wheels or push your limits on advanced routes to test your skills. Whatever you do, make sure to take the scenic route — you might end up at a mesmerizing waterfall. In fact, you'll come across multiple cascading beauties. From glittering lake vistas and plunging waterfalls to vast peaks taking over the scenery, you'll find plenty of picturesque views along the way.

Whiskeytown National Recreation Area is located 15 minutes west of Redding. You'll have no problems finding accommodation in the city, but for a true wilderness getaway, you can rough it out in nature. There are several campgrounds at the recreation area. You can secure a spot at the Oak Bottom Campground, which features both RV and tent sites, though the latter operates on a first-come, first-served basis.