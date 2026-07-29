California's Underrated Oasis Outside Redding Has Crystal-Clear Lake Views, Sporty Appeal, And Scenic Waterfalls
If sunny SoCal defines the entertainment-driven beach life, Northern California shows off its wild beauty across regions like the Shasta Cascade and the Redwood Empire. While its coastal belt is dominated by the world's tallest trees, the inland region hides underrated destinations such as Whiskeytown National Recreation Area. Located within the Shasta Cascade just outside Redding, this oasis sits on the shores of Whiskeytown Lake, a large body of water with a 36-mile shoreline. Whether you admire the crystal-clear lake from afar or jump straight into the water to splash around, this playground is an excellent spot for swimming, kayaking, and other activities. With water sports opportunities galore, the glassy lake will have you trying new kinds of adventures.
While Whiskeytown Lake is a major draw, the recreation area offers more fun outside the water. Lean into its sporty appeal by hiking and biking along its trails. You have miles of trails to explore, ranging from easy walks to strenuous mountain treks. Tackle rugged singletracks on two wheels or push your limits on advanced routes to test your skills. Whatever you do, make sure to take the scenic route — you might end up at a mesmerizing waterfall. In fact, you'll come across multiple cascading beauties. From glittering lake vistas and plunging waterfalls to vast peaks taking over the scenery, you'll find plenty of picturesque views along the way.
Whiskeytown National Recreation Area is located 15 minutes west of Redding. You'll have no problems finding accommodation in the city, but for a true wilderness getaway, you can rough it out in nature. There are several campgrounds at the recreation area. You can secure a spot at the Oak Bottom Campground, which features both RV and tent sites, though the latter operates on a first-come, first-served basis.
Embrace an active lifestyle at Whiskeytown National Recreation Area
While Whiskeytown Lake is a tranquil destination ideal for a swim, you can also pump it up with some water sports. With 36 miles of shoreline, you can access the lake from three different ramps: Oak Bottom, Brandy Creek, and Whiskey Creek boat launches. Choose your launching point, then decide what kind of a workout you're interested in. If you're working on building strength, balance, and grip endurance, water-skiing hits all the marks. To target your legs, core, and shoulders, the water clarity allows for underwater exploration, so grab your scuba gear or rent one from Dive Outdoors in Redding. You can also engage in sailing, kayaking, and canoeing, and as for downtime, simply head to one of the lake beaches and enjoy the pristine views.
You can keep the energy going on land by trading the waves for trails. Mountain biking enthusiasts can pedal along the historic Mount Shasta Mine Loop Trail. Stretching for 3.3 miles, this moderate route is a decent way to squeeze in some exercise with varying landscapes following along. As you climb 544 feet, you'll see mountains, grassy fields, colorful wildflowers, and of course, the lake.
Seasoned riders can traverse the South Fork Lookout Road. This biking trail isn't for the faint of heart; with a steep elevation gain of up to 2,125 feet, you'll be going on a 13.1-mile out-and-back journey. It's a demanding route, but you'll be rewarded with expansive panoramas. From the sparkling lake to jagged mountains, you'll want to take frequent breaks to both preserve energy for the way back and marvel at the terrain. Not all biking adventures have to be arduous, though — the 1.6-mile Mount Shasta Mine to Clear Creek Canal Loop offers an easy ride with mild challenges.
Follow the paths to discover waterfalls
The Shasta Cascade is known as California's "Waterfall Mecca," so it goes without saying that you'll be chasing a few on your getaway out here. The trail to Crystal Creek Falls, for instance, won't even have you breaking a sweat. An easy, 0.6-mile path will have you walking through a dense forest toward a lookout point. You can either end your hike there, or continue hiking downhill to the pool below the drop for a view of the falls and pool below. Though the trail is simple, hikers on AllTrails have mentioned the rocks being slippery.
Boulder Creek Falls is another one you can hike to via two different routes. Both are rated moderate, but one is 2 miles long, and the other is a 5.5-mile trek with around five times the elevation gain. Whichever trail you take, you'll eventually reach the set of three streams flowing toward the green gorge. The shorter path can be completed within an hour, while the longer one can take up to three hours. Much of the trail is exposed, so don't forget to wear a hat and lather sunscreen.
As for those who wish to witness a 220-foot waterfall, take the Whiskeytown Falls Trail. The three-mile, out-and-back hike is an uphill ascent — 757 feet, to be exact — guiding you to the recreation area's tallest waterfall. Fun fact: Whiskeytown Falls was officially documented as a park feature in 2003. The triple-drop cascade flows into a basin that some visitors use for swimming. However, keep in mind that the upper falls area may be closed off at certain times. Shasta County has a certain lost-in-time feel that comes with remote escapes. Although this region is quite far from major California population centers, there are a number of gorgeous destinations that are just an easy day trip away from Redding.