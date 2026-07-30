This Popular East Coast City Known For Its History And Sporty Appeal Wasn't Always In The 'Best Of' Travel Lists

In 2026, the popular East Coast city of Boston is popping up all over "best of" travel lists. Condé Nast included the city in its list of the best places in North America for 2026, U.S. News & World Report ranked it No. 22 out of all U.S. destinations in 2026, and AFAR published a piece celebrating the city ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Boston even appeared on not one but two of Tripadvisor's top United States lists for 2026: it came in tenth for the best general destinations and eighth for food. With gorgeous Atlantic harbor views, delicious seafood, a lively sports scene, and historic attractions galore, it's easy to see why.

Like all cities, though, Boston has had its struggles. With a history that stretches back almost 400 years, Boston hasn't always been like it is now. In particular, from the 1950s to the '80s, the city went through a rough patch. Major historical events, like the razing of the West End in the late 1950s and the Busing Crisis in the 1970s, rocked the area. At the same time, the city had to navigate a changing culture. Many cultural and social changes that were going on in the United States were also present here, along with some struggles unique to the city itself. Like New York, midcentury Boston had a reputation for violence and pollution. However, in the 1990s, tourism in the city skyrocketed, increasing from 10.3 million visitors to 11.5 million in just three years. What changed between 1980 and 2026 that sent Boston to the top of U.S. travel lists?