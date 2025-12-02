America's Best Sports City Is An East Coast Hub Packed With Iconic Stadiums (And It's Not NYC)

Here are a few conversational grenades you can deploy next time you saddle up on a barstool and order a beer while the game's on. "LeBron is better than Michael Jordan." Or try, "Babe Ruth wouldn't make it in today's big leagues." And here's a perennial classic: "X is America's best sports city." The brave souls over at WalletHub took a stab at that last one, declaring an East Coast hub packed with iconic stadiums the No. 1 sports town. Oh, you guessed New York? Wrong! It's a city that's home to America's oldest public park, the country's oldest continuously operating tavern, and also happens to be one of the greenest cities in the world: Boston.

The site analyzed 399 cities, comparing them along more than 50 metrics to determine the best sports cities for 2025. When taking football, baseball, basketball, ice hockey, and soccer into account, Boston topped the list, excelling across multiple sports while boasting iconic venues. The home of the Celtics, Patriots, Red Sox, Bruins, and Revolution beat out the likes of Los Angeles (second), Dallas (fifth), and New York (fourth). It's a debate with real-world implications.

Sports franchises are expected to generate about $48.9 billion in U.S. revenue in 2025, according to IBIS World. "Sports can cause rivalries between cities, but can also give people a deep appreciation for places other than their hometown," WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo said. "The best sports cities overall tend to be those with the highest-performing, most-popular professional teams." WalletHub isn't the only one taking notice. Even Stephen A. Smith put Boston atop his list of best sports towns. Agree or not, the site's analysis got one thing right: Winning matters. Boston's teams produce wins with aplomb, and do so in some of the country's most storied stadiums and arenas.