Between Chicago And Rockford Is Illinois' Little City Blending A Cute Downtown, Shops, And Outdoor Splendor

While the city of Chicago tends to take center stage when considering a trip to Illinois, the state houses a diverse array of smaller cities and towns that have their own appeal without the big city crowds. McHenry County in northeastern Illinois is full of these charming hidden gems, each with walkable downtown districts and vibrant community events. One such city is Marengo, a suburban-rural community with small-town charm that acts as a great gateway to exploring all that this scenic region has to offer.

Marengo sits about 60 miles northwest of Chicago and about 30 miles east of Rockford, making it a great option for those who want a break from the bustling city. First settled in 1835 along the Kishwaukee River, the establishment of the Galena & Chicago Union Railroad brought prosperity to the growing farming village. It officially became a city in 1893 and has since evolved into the peaceful, quiet area it is known as today.

With a population of approximately 7,700, there's a strong sense of community among the people who live in Marengo. According to a current resident on Niche, the city "only has a few thousand people, so everything feels very connected."Each Columbus Day weekend, the city celebrates its rich history during Settlers' Days, a three-day downtown event featuring a carnival, a car show, live music, and a huge parade. From the quaint downtown district and the charming local shops to the abundant green space and recreation opportunities, there's something for everyone to enjoy in Marengo.