Nestled Between Chicago And Madison Is Illinois' Sprawling State Park Escape For Trails And Lake Fun

Moraine Hills State Park occupies around 2,200 acres in Illinois' McHenry County, most of it consisting of ecologically rich lakes and wetlands. Some of the park's ample water features come from the nearby McHenry Dam, which straddles the park's western border. However, while the dam is artificial, Moraine Hills' underlying geography is the result of purely natural processes. The name alone denotes the park's significant collection of glacial moraines, i.e., natural hills and ridges formed by accumulated rocks and gravel from ancient glaciers.

At the center of the park is the 48-acre Lake Defiance. Though it sits next to an artificial dam, Lake Defiance is natural, formed as a kettle from a retreating glacier. Lake Defiance is one of the few largely undeveloped glacial lakes in Illinois. Moraine Hills State Park also features glacial wetlands such as the 120-acre Leatherleaf Bog and the 115-acre Pike Marsh.

The park's ecological makeup provides a wealth of seasonal colors, including splashing wildflower displays in the spring and harmonious fall colors during autumn. Yet Moraine Hills State Park is not merely a living natural history museum — it's also a natural zoo for the region's wildlife. The park's pristine wetlands serve as home to hundreds of wildlife species, including more than 200 species of birds. Much like Nebraska's underrated wildlife-viewing destination of Kearney, Moraine Hills State Park is a great place to see large groups of sandhill cranes in the wild, with plenty of other avian residents to delight birdwatchers.