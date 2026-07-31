Between Salem And Eugene Is A Lovely, Large City Park Known For River Views, Unique Wildlife, And Frisbee Golf
There's a lot for travelers to love about Oregon's expansive Willamette Valley, a region that stretches 150 miles long and 60 miles wide and is home to the state's six largest cities. Surrounding the valley are three mountain ranges — the Cascade Range, Oregon Coast Range, and Calapooya Mountains – which provide scenic backdrops throughout the region. Another major force is the 187-mile-long Willamette River, which flows through Salem and Eugene and passes through varied landscapes. Between those two cities sits Willamette Park & Natural Area, where the riverfront, abundant wildlife, and a popular disc golf course make for a worthwhile stop.
Willamette Park & Natural Area is a 287-acre park 37 miles south of Salem and 48 miles north of Eugene in Corvallis, known as the "Heart of the Valley," a vibrant, walkable college city nestled between the coast and wine country. Not to be confused with Portland's smaller park of nearly the same name 82 miles away, the Corvallis park, which is also the city's largest park, stands out for its riparian forest ecosystem, which includes cottonwood, Oregon ash, and alder trees, along with a variety of native plants and wildlife. Meanwhile, the adjacent 80-acre Kendall Natural Area features a community garden, walking pathways, and grassy meadows.
The park earns strong reviews on both Tripadvisor and Google, with average ratings of 4.3 stars and 4.7 stars, respectively. Visitors frequently praise its serene feel, waterfront location, amenities, and wildlife viewing. One Google reviewer put it, "One of the best parks I've ever been to in any city. It feels like you're in nature and everyone there has good vibes."
Experience river views and wildlife at Willamette Park & Natural Area
You can take in river views on a series of paved and unpaved trails, including portions of the Willamette River Trail. Depending on the route you choose, the hike covers about 3 miles. From here, you can reach river-lined beaches at multiple points, where swimming is permitted at your own risk. Visitors should be mindful of changing currents and river conditions. During Oregon's wet winter months, some trail sections may be muddy or impassable because of high water.
The trails end at the Willamette Boat Landing, a concrete launch for motorized vessels and other watercraft that shares a parking lot with the Crystal Lake Sports Fields. There's a seasonal floating dock from mid-April through October that reaches into the river, and a life jacket loaner station is available. The park's 10-foot-wide paved Willamette Multi-Modal Trail also runs from the south to north end of the park for just over a mile, offering river vistas for pedestrians, runners, and cyclists before connecting with the nearby Crystal Lake Multi-Modal Path.
Keep an eye out for the park's unique wildlife, which includes a variety of migratory and other birds, such as geese, ducks, spotted sandpipers, great blue herons, ospreys, and western screech owls. There's a visible nesting colony of herons on the southern edge of the park. Mammals commonly spotted include beavers, river otters, black-tailed deer, foxes, and long-tailed weasels. Aquatic wildlife includes western pond turtles, Chinook salmon, and a variety of other fish species.
Play frisbee golf and enjoy other activities at Willamette Park & Natural Area
A unique attraction inside the park is the free 18-hole Willamette Park Disc Golf Course, established in 1999. The nearly 6,000-foot-long riverfront course was designed with concrete tees and two baskets at each hole. Open year-round, it's suitable for players of all skill levels and hosts tournaments and exhibitions in conjunction with the Willamette Disc Golf Club. Among Google reviewers, the course holds a 4.5-star rating, with visitors praising its tree-filled scenery and versatility. One reviewer noted, "Best course I've played in Oregon." Another visitor shared, "Very good course for the versatile player. Beautiful park! Highly recommend."
Other amenities include the Rotary Shelter, a covered picnic pavilion with barbecue grills and river views, which can be reserved for large-group gatherings. There are also smaller picnic areas, public restrooms, and a children's playground. You can bring your furry friends along as the majority of the park is designated as a leash-free area, with the exception of the playground, picnic shelter, and athletic fields. Admission is free, parking is plentiful, and the park is accessible by local bus, making it an easy stop even for travelers without a car. While you're visiting the Willamette Valley, consider venturing to Lebanon, a small city on a river with a charming downtown and outdoor fun, about 20 miles away, or Philomath, a charming city with wine, forested fall foliage, and lovely drives, roughly 7 miles away.