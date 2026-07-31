Between Salem And Eugene Is A Lovely, Large City Park Known For River Views, Unique Wildlife, And Frisbee Golf

There's a lot for travelers to love about Oregon's expansive Willamette Valley, a region that stretches 150 miles long and 60 miles wide and is home to the state's six largest cities. Surrounding the valley are three mountain ranges — the Cascade Range, Oregon Coast Range, and Calapooya Mountains – which provide scenic backdrops throughout the region. Another major force is the 187-mile-long Willamette River, which flows through Salem and Eugene and passes through varied landscapes. Between those two cities sits Willamette Park & Natural Area, where the riverfront, abundant wildlife, and a popular disc golf course make for a worthwhile stop.

Willamette Park & Natural Area is a 287-acre park 37 miles south of Salem and 48 miles north of Eugene in Corvallis, known as the "Heart of the Valley," a vibrant, walkable college city nestled between the coast and wine country. Not to be confused with Portland's smaller park of nearly the same name 82 miles away, the Corvallis park, which is also the city's largest park, stands out for its riparian forest ecosystem, which includes cottonwood, Oregon ash, and alder trees, along with a variety of native plants and wildlife. Meanwhile, the adjacent 80-acre Kendall Natural Area features a community garden, walking pathways, and grassy meadows.

The park earns strong reviews on both Tripadvisor and Google, with average ratings of 4.3 stars and 4.7 stars, respectively. Visitors frequently praise its serene feel, waterfront location, amenities, and wildlife viewing. One Google reviewer put it, "One of the best parks I've ever been to in any city. It feels like you're in nature and everyone there has good vibes."