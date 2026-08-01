Between Augusta And Savannah, Georgia Is A Charming City With A Walkable Downtown And A Scenic State Park
Augusta and Savannah are two of Georgia's biggest cities and major tourist draws, and while the fact that they're within driving distance of one another is great for those who want to explore the region's biggest hubs in one go, some of the attraction-filled destinations between them can get lost in their shadows. Millen is the perfect example of that.
The Jenkins County seat might be small, spanning just over 3.5 square miles, but travelers will find a lot to love about this place, starting with its charming, walkable downtown that you can explore in a leisurely afternoon. This is where you'll find historic buildings, an interesting museum, locally owned cafes, and produce markets without having to deal with suffocating tourist crowds. Niche reviewers describe a safe atmosphere and friendly community, which adds to the small-town allure. That said, one of the area's biggest selling points is its proximity to Magnolia Springs State Park. Named by Tripadvisor as Millen's top attraction, this outdoorsy retreat that covers more than 1,000 acres. Whether you're interested in its history, peaceful scenery, or abundant hiking, fishing, camping, and wildlife-watching opportunities, try to add the park to your itinerary
Millen's convenient location is another one of its perks, with the city often serving as a relaxed, quiet base from where travelers can explore the rest of the region. You'll find it right between Augusta and Savannah (60 and 90 minutes away, respectively). Between its connectivity and all the day trip options surrounding Millen, many travelers prefer to drive to town. If you're set on flying, though, the nearest major entryways are Augusta Regional Airport and Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport — you can always get a rental from there.
Exploring Millen's charming, walkable downtown
Augusta might be the most charming, walkable college town in Georgia, but Millen offers a unique type of small-town allure. Jenkins County's website describes Millen as "charming," and a reason for that is the area's rich past. One of the best places to experience that is the city's downtown, where you'll find a historic district comprised of a variety of buildings, mainly built in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, that are part of the National Register of Historic Places. These include the Jenkins County Courthouse and Millen High School.
History buffs looking to dive into the local history beyond its architecture can also stop by the Olde Freight Depot Museum, which is just a 3-minute walk from the courthouse. It's a free-to-enter attraction located inside a train depot, with exhibits including cotton mill equipment, Native American artifacts, one of the first telephones, and a 19th-century buggy. Because the city's downtown and its Cotton Avenue are so walkable, though, you don't have to restrict yourself to just historic sights – visit The Cafe On Cotton next. It's a local spot serving classic Southern food, complete with that home-cooked feel, right next to the museum. Favorite dishes include the fried chicken, cornbread patties, and housemade desserts, but because they operate as a buffet, the menu can vary.
Want to mingle with locals? The Millen Produce Market usually takes place on Tuesdays throughout the warm months, and it's located about five minutes away from the cafe. This is where you'll find in-season local produce, and vendors generally accept both cash and card. Find more information about fun local events on the Jenkins County Chamber of Commerce Facebook page. A great place to visit next would be Waynesboro, which is a charming Georgia city with a lively downtown, antique shops, and tasty eats only 20-something minutes away.
Millen's scenic state park and outdoor recreation opportunities
For nature lovers coming to Millen, there's one place that's likely going to be part of the itinerary: Magnolia Springs State Park. It's not only part of one of America's oldest planned tourist routes that winds through Georgia's gorgeous forests and charming towns, but it's also an attraction-filled gem that's worth taking some time to explore. Visitors often describe the park and its surroundings as beautiful — the landscape features picturesque aquatic plants and a good variety of wildlife sightings. Alligators and turtles, in particular, are pretty common.
Other amenities to look forward to include picnic shelters, a splash pad, boating and paddling opportunities (there's a rental place, too), and a fishing dock. Anglers can keep an eye out for catfish and crappie. More into hiking instead? You'll find five miles of trails ranging from easy to moderate. Beaver Trail is a popular pick, stretching almost 1.5 miles and providing abundant walking and biking opportunities. There's also an observation deck for birdwatchers hoping to spot a great blue heron. Near the forested parts (among the pine and hickory trees), you might even encounter a gray fox or white-tailed deer.
Campers will get to choose from dozens of tent and RV sites. The spaces are usually described as clean and well-maintained. History buffs might already know this as the former home of Camp Lawton, the largest prison in the world that operated during the Civil War. And while those visiting the site today will only find faint remains, there's a museum where you can check out exhibits that include soldiers' personal articles. Another great place for outdoor enthusiasts to explore next is Mistletoe State Park, roughly 90 minutes away. It's Georgia's charming lake state park with scenic cabins, trails, and premier fishing spots.