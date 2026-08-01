Between Augusta And Savannah, Georgia Is A Charming City With A Walkable Downtown And A Scenic State Park

Augusta and Savannah are two of Georgia's biggest cities and major tourist draws, and while the fact that they're within driving distance of one another is great for those who want to explore the region's biggest hubs in one go, some of the attraction-filled destinations between them can get lost in their shadows. Millen is the perfect example of that.

The Jenkins County seat might be small, spanning just over 3.5 square miles, but travelers will find a lot to love about this place, starting with its charming, walkable downtown that you can explore in a leisurely afternoon. This is where you'll find historic buildings, an interesting museum, locally owned cafes, and produce markets without having to deal with suffocating tourist crowds. Niche reviewers describe a safe atmosphere and friendly community, which adds to the small-town allure. That said, one of the area's biggest selling points is its proximity to Magnolia Springs State Park. Named by Tripadvisor as Millen's top attraction, this outdoorsy retreat that covers more than 1,000 acres. Whether you're interested in its history, peaceful scenery, or abundant hiking, fishing, camping, and wildlife-watching opportunities, try to add the park to your itinerary

Millen's convenient location is another one of its perks, with the city often serving as a relaxed, quiet base from where travelers can explore the rest of the region. You'll find it right between Augusta and Savannah (60 and 90 minutes away, respectively). Between its connectivity and all the day trip options surrounding Millen, many travelers prefer to drive to town. If you're set on flying, though, the nearest major entryways are Augusta Regional Airport and Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport — you can always get a rental from there.