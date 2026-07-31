Between Greensboro And Fayetteville Is North Carolina's City With Tasty Eats, Shops, And A Walkable Downtown

The Sandhills region of North Carolina is known for its distinctive sandy soil, acres of longleaf pines, and popular golfing destinations. While Fayetteville is the largest city in the area, the Sandhills are dotted with historic towns and beautiful resorts. One town about an hour from Fayetteville is home to a thriving community working to preserve its past while creating opportunities for the future. The town of Carthage, just 65 miles south of Greensboro, has a flourishing, walkable town center with a variety of boutique shops and local restaurants for travelers to sample.

Carthage was founded in 1796, but much of its distinctive local flavor developed in the late 1800s due to the establishment of Tyson & Jones Buggy Company. Located near the center of town, the factory produced thousands of buggies each year until the popularity of automobiles reduced demand for the old-fashioned vehicles. The town purchased the one surviving building from the factory with an eye to preserving its past, and they celebrate that history each year with the Carthage Buggy Festival. It attracts thousands of attendees and features buggy and car shows, music, and food.