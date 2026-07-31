Between Greensboro And Fayetteville Is North Carolina's City With Tasty Eats, Shops, And A Walkable Downtown
The Sandhills region of North Carolina is known for its distinctive sandy soil, acres of longleaf pines, and popular golfing destinations. While Fayetteville is the largest city in the area, the Sandhills are dotted with historic towns and beautiful resorts. One town about an hour from Fayetteville is home to a thriving community working to preserve its past while creating opportunities for the future. The town of Carthage, just 65 miles south of Greensboro, has a flourishing, walkable town center with a variety of boutique shops and local restaurants for travelers to sample.
Carthage was founded in 1796, but much of its distinctive local flavor developed in the late 1800s due to the establishment of Tyson & Jones Buggy Company. Located near the center of town, the factory produced thousands of buggies each year until the popularity of automobiles reduced demand for the old-fashioned vehicles. The town purchased the one surviving building from the factory with an eye to preserving its past, and they celebrate that history each year with the Carthage Buggy Festival. It attracts thousands of attendees and features buggy and car shows, music, and food.
Enjoy Carthage's pedestrian-friendly downtown
While not as well-known as the nearby woodland retreat destination Southern Pines, downtown Carthage is a place where travelers can enjoy the pedestrian-friendly, sidewalk-lined street blocks of a historic town center. Stroll through the town and explore sites like the 1922 courthouse or the unique Tyson Sinclair building, a combination of a 1905 mansion and a 1940s commercial building now home to local businesses.
A series of murals around the town gives visitors a peek into the area's past, with art dedicated to a World War I hero, the area's tobacco-growing history, and the buggy factory. There's also tiny Caviness Park, a peaceful spot filled with brick walkways, flowers, and benches for an afternoon rest.
The downtown area is host to a variety of boutiques, including Second Chapter Books, which features shelves of titles and a cozy chair for readers. Shops like Practical Posh, Market 107, and the Vintage Barn are filled with curated offerings for home decor and gifts. Eliza Quinn Creates has locally made items in addition to its vintage wares, including an exclusive line of house-made candles, while the Garage by Nomad Jax has a more rugged vibe and carries wares like men's clothing and dopp kits.
Sample the diverse food at Carthage's local restaurants
After enjoying a day downtown, visitors can stop into Susa Hibachi Grill in one of the historic downtown buildings to enjoy a bite to eat. For lighter fare, grab a coffee and meet a furry friend at the Kitten Around Cat Lounge or have lunch at the Soup Company, which offers sandwiches and a daily menu of homemade soup. Carthage's food truck scene also has flavorful offerings, like the Nigerian food of Jollof & Co, Xavi Davi's A Taste of Puerto Rico, and Wildfire Pizza. If you're traveling the North Carolina Barbecue Trail, add one more stop to your list with the Pik N Pig and its menu of smoked pork, brisket, and chicken along with sides like baked beans, coleslaw, and hushpuppies.
Travelers passing through Carthage have the opportunity to stay at The Old Buggy Inn, a Victorian bed-and-breakfast that was once a private home built by the president of the Tyson & Jones Buggy Company. Those who prefer familiar hotel chains can drive 20 minutes south to the Hallmark-like town of Pinehurst, which offers a number of two- and three-star hotels. Golf enthusiasts staying in the area will find Carthage an easy day trip for shopping and eating, under half an hour away from the resorts in Southern Pines.