Arizona's Crystal-Clear Lake Near The New Mexico Border Is An Artificial Gem With Mountain Views And Fishing

High up in the White Mountains is an artificial lake that's the heart of a peaceful wildlife area and offers some of the best catch-and-release trout fishing around. Becker Lake was constructed in 1880 from a diversion of the Little Colorado River to be used for irrigation and it's one of the oldest reservoirs in the White Mountains. When the Arizona Game and Fish Department started managing this 107-acre man-made lake in 1973, they decided to make it a quality trout fishing spot and transformed its crystal-clear water into a Blue Ribbon fishery filled with rainbow and Apache trout.

Located just 20 minutes from the New Mexico border and at an elevation of 6,910 feet, the Becker Lake Wildlife Area is a great alpine recreation destination for anyone exploring eastern Arizona. The lake is the namesake of this 622-acre wildlife area, which has two access points: one by the lake and another five minutes away by the Little Colorado River. The site includes a variety of habitats ranging from riparian to grasslands.

Besides being popular with anglers, the Becker Lake Wildlife Area is great for bird-watchers as it's been named an Important Bird Area. Wildlife lovers can enjoy it too and keep an eye out for mule deer, bald eagles, migrating birds, and pronghorn antelope. Whether fishing, boating, or hiking in the Becker Lake Wildlife Area, you can enjoy it all with scenic views of the White Mountains that border the lake and change with the seasons. In the winter, the snow-dusted mountains create an ethereal backdrop against the sometimes frozen lake, while the summer and fall bring a more typical dry and earthy Southwestern palette.