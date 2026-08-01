Arizona's Crystal-Clear Lake Near The New Mexico Border Is An Artificial Gem With Mountain Views And Fishing
High up in the White Mountains is an artificial lake that's the heart of a peaceful wildlife area and offers some of the best catch-and-release trout fishing around. Becker Lake was constructed in 1880 from a diversion of the Little Colorado River to be used for irrigation and it's one of the oldest reservoirs in the White Mountains. When the Arizona Game and Fish Department started managing this 107-acre man-made lake in 1973, they decided to make it a quality trout fishing spot and transformed its crystal-clear water into a Blue Ribbon fishery filled with rainbow and Apache trout.
Located just 20 minutes from the New Mexico border and at an elevation of 6,910 feet, the Becker Lake Wildlife Area is a great alpine recreation destination for anyone exploring eastern Arizona. The lake is the namesake of this 622-acre wildlife area, which has two access points: one by the lake and another five minutes away by the Little Colorado River. The site includes a variety of habitats ranging from riparian to grasslands.
Besides being popular with anglers, the Becker Lake Wildlife Area is great for bird-watchers as it's been named an Important Bird Area. Wildlife lovers can enjoy it too and keep an eye out for mule deer, bald eagles, migrating birds, and pronghorn antelope. Whether fishing, boating, or hiking in the Becker Lake Wildlife Area, you can enjoy it all with scenic views of the White Mountains that border the lake and change with the seasons. In the winter, the snow-dusted mountains create an ethereal backdrop against the sometimes frozen lake, while the summer and fall bring a more typical dry and earthy Southwestern palette.
Fishing and hiking at the Becker Lake Wildlife Area
The White Mountains are home to stunning fishing getaways like Big Lake, so perhaps it's not a surprise to find a place such as Becker Lake in this area with its calm waters and mountain views. As a designated Blue Ribbon fishing spot, Becker Lake has some special fishing regulations. This year-round destination is for catch-and-release and fly-fishing only, so all trout must be released unharmed. You also have to use barbless artificial flies and lures. While you can do shore fishing here, it's best to use a boat or float. Note that motorized boats must use electric motors or gas motors of 10 horsepower or less. An Arizona fishing license is needed for folks 10 and older (for both residents and non-residents).
As for drier recreational experiences, the Becker Lake Wildlife Area has two trails that are accessible from different points. The Lakeview Trail is a 1-mile loop that follows the western edge of the lake and takes you to an observation platform above the lake's marshy southern area where you can watch migrating birds. The River Walk Trail is 5 minutes away by car. This out-and-back path is 1.5 miles and follows the Little Colorado River, whose banks are lined with dreamy willows. This hike features a lovely wooden footbridge and a good chance of seeing mule deer and beavers.
Visiting the Becker Lake Wildlife Area
The Becker Lake Wildlife Area is open daily from sunrise to sunset. The boat launch is closed from one hour after sunset until one hour before sunrise. It's free to visit and amenities include a picnic area and outhouses. Because of its higher elevation, a visit to Becker Lake requires some acclimatization. Just take it slowly if you need to and make sure to pack extra sunscreen.
The lake is stocked with rainbow trout in the spring, so consider visiting to fish during the warmer months. While the best time to go birding is in the spring, summer, and fall, it's worth noting that bald eagles populate the area in the winter. Becker Lake is just outside of Arizona's "gateway to the White Mountains" — you may want to include it on your White Mountain itinerary if you're looking for a day to relax.
Although Springerville has a small municipal airport, the closest commercial airport is at Show Low. This under-the-radar mountain village surrounded by fishing lakes is just 45 minutes away. For major international hubs, Phoenix is just over 3.5 hours away, while Albuquerque is just under 3.5 hours away.