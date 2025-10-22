Arizona's 'Gateway To The White Mountains' Is A Small Town With Cool Temperatures
Springerville is Arizona's "Gateway to the White Mountains," located a little over 30 miles from the lovely mountain range. With its pine trees, sparkling lakes, and abundant wildlife, the high-altitude lush landscape is more reminiscent of the Pacific Northwest than of the desert terrain you'll see just four hours away in Phoenix.
The vibe of this 11.5 square mile mountain town, more than anything else, is truly rural. Another phrase that comes to mind when we think of Springerville? Refreshingly cool. Sitting at an elevation of 7,000 feet, Springerville offers invitingly chilly temperatures that seem atypical of a state whose southern cities (e.g., Phoenix and Tucson) can resemble urban ovens. In winter months, snow is likely in Springerville, so pack your warm, layered clothing and cold-weather gear.
Care to visit? The closest airport to Springerville is Albuquerque International Sunport, around a 3-hour drive away. From Albuquerque, the town is accessible by taking Highway 60 to Highway 191; it's the first real spot of civilization you'll hit 15 minutes after passing the famous "Welcome to Arizona" sign at the New Mexico border. Alternatively, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is a little less than a 4-hour drive from the town. If you're coming from Tucson by way of Morenci, you can follow the Coronado Trail National Scenic Byway, also called the Devil's Highway — a dramatic road with wild twists and turns and cinematic scenery that begs you to stop for a photograph.
Explore small-town Springerville
Visitors enjoy Springerville's Hallmark-movie charm and the option to take things slowly with some casual hiking or fishing. If you're more of a culture seeker, you might prefer local activities like the Casa Malpais Archeological Park and Museum, a Native pueblo from A.D. 1240 to 1350 with a remarkable solar calendar and an ancient staircase that leads to the edge of a shield volcano. There's also the historic El Rio movie theater on Main Street that was built over 100 years ago and still uses the original popcorn machine.
Right in Springerville, Junk & Java is a charming and quirky venue for your morning coffee, and for lunch or dinner, XA Bar and Grill comes highly recommended for its hearty American fare. The town is only 1.6 miles from Eagar, also described as a "Gateway to the White Mountains," where you'll find the Trailriders Family Restaurant & Bar, which also serves classic American dishes. If you're happy to venture further, a roughly 50-minute drive away is another Arizona escape known as Pinetop-Lakeside. Take a day trip to this pleasant community to peruse its quaint shops and sample its excellent restaurants, with cuisine ranging from barbecue to Asian. There's even an Irish pub, a German beer garden, and the Pinetop Brewing Company, so you definitely won't go thirsty.
Arizonans tend to flock to this area in summer to flee the heat, so booking accommodation in advance is wise. Options in Springerville include private cabins, chain hotels like the Howard Johnson by Wyndham, and RV plots like Gristmill Farms RV Park. A retro favorite is Reed's Motor Lodge, with 4.5 stars from almost 700 Google reviews. Featuring modern decor with colorful western touches, a grill, and a game room, it's a fun place to rest up. Film buffs take note — actor John Wayne often played cards here!
Heaps of adventures in the White Mountains
For desert-dwelling Arizonans craving the quintessential snow day they typically miss out on, Springerville could be just the place. But it's wonderful other times of the year, too — and especially as a respite from the summer heat down south. Tranquil Becker Lake is a Springerville highlight for many visitors (especially those who love fishing!) between early June and late August. And those on the lookout for the best birdwatching destinations will appreciate the Becker Lake Wildlife Area, which will surely scratch their birding itch and is less than a mile from town. This 622-acre spot is a popular locale to catch glimpses of the striking yellow-headed blackbird, American kestrel, black-chinned hummingbird, lesser goldfinch, and ruby-crowned kinglet.
Inside the Becker Lake Wildlife Area, the River Walk Trail follows the Little Colorado River along a stretch of riverbank that Arizona conservation agencies are restoring using biodegradable coconut matting and recycled Christmas trees — we think that's rather impressive, don't you? This is an easy, picturesque walk that's free and open to visitors from sunrise to sunset every day. But don't forget sunscreen, drinking water, and snacks. If you get peckish, Avery's BBQ is a hop, a skip, and a jump from the wildlife area (.3 miles).
Roaming a smidge further from Springerville (a 30-minute drive away), you'll come upon one of the White Mountains' top attractions: Sunrise Park Resort. As one of Arizona's largest ski resorts, this recreational paradise offers skiing in winter but also zip lining, mountain biking, archery, rock climbing, and more in summer. You'll get unlimited access to a wide range of summer activities when you buy a day Adventure Pass for $50 (ages 6 to 17) or $55 (adults aged 18+). Fair warning, you'll need to buy a separate ticket if you have your heart set on the hair-raising ride known as the Apache Alpine Coaster.