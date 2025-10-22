Arizona's 'Gateway To The White Mountains' Is A Small Town With Cool Temperatures

Springerville is Arizona's "Gateway to the White Mountains," located a little over 30 miles from the lovely mountain range. With its pine trees, sparkling lakes, and abundant wildlife, the high-altitude lush landscape is more reminiscent of the Pacific Northwest than of the desert terrain you'll see just four hours away in Phoenix.

The vibe of this 11.5 square mile mountain town, more than anything else, is truly rural. Another phrase that comes to mind when we think of Springerville? Refreshingly cool. Sitting at an elevation of 7,000 feet, Springerville offers invitingly chilly temperatures that seem atypical of a state whose southern cities (e.g., Phoenix and Tucson) can resemble urban ovens. In winter months, snow is likely in Springerville, so pack your warm, layered clothing and cold-weather gear.

Care to visit? The closest airport to Springerville is Albuquerque International Sunport, around a 3-hour drive away. From Albuquerque, the town is accessible by taking Highway 60 to Highway 191; it's the first real spot of civilization you'll hit 15 minutes after passing the famous "Welcome to Arizona" sign at the New Mexico border. Alternatively, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is a little less than a 4-hour drive from the town. If you're coming from Tucson by way of Morenci, you can follow the Coronado Trail National Scenic Byway, also called the Devil's Highway — a dramatic road with wild twists and turns and cinematic scenery that begs you to stop for a photograph.