North Carolina's Coastal County Is A Renowned Retirement Destination With Affordable Living And Outdoor Fun

Sometimes America's best retirement spots also provide the right ingredients for a relaxing vacation. One such place is North Carolina's Pamlico County, an inviting coastal enclave on Pamlico Sound that's bordered to the north by the Pamlico River and to the south by the Neuse River. This relatively quiet county has fewer than 13,000 residents across its various coastal cities and towns. Its abundance of nature, coupled with its small crowds and outdoor activities, might be part of the reason it's such a renowned retirement destination.

That's right, Pamlico County has become quite popular among those enjoying their golden years. Stacker recently ranked it the fifth best county to retire in North Carolina, highlighting its low population and median home value. It also mentioned Pamlico's high grades for cost of living, weather, and outdoor activities on Niche, a platform that actually ranks Pamlico the best county in North Carolina for retirees. What's more, an MSN study, reported by The Charlotte Observer, found that Pamlico was the 40th best county for retirees in the entire U.S. The study referred to the county's beach access, golf courses, waterways, weather, and low taxes as top retirement appeals.

While Pamlico County won't appeal to retirees or travelers seeking big-city energy and experiences, its waterfront destinations provide ample coastal delights. Its small town of Oriental is the "Sailing Capital of North Carolina" and a haven for outdoor enthusiasts, while the cozy village of Vandemere offers direct Bay River access. This is the general lifestyle in Pamlico, a decidedly coastal county where people may come for the outdoors but often stay for the affordable living.