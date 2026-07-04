Not The Outer Banks, Not Emerald Isle: This Underrated Gem Was Named North Carolina's Best Beach Of 2026

There's a good reason that Holden Beach stays so quiet — and stays pleasantly underrated. For one, the island is bordered by the Lockwood Folly inlet, the Shallotte River, the Intracoastal Waterway, and, of course, the Atlantic Ocean. For another, unlike many coastal communities in the Carolinas, Holden Beach has no high-rise buildings or traffic lights. What it does have are 8 miles of beaches, dozens of nearby golf courses, and natural habitats for pelicans, dolphins, and sea turtles, which visitors can watch hatching on the sand each summer.

There are numerous public beach access points along the island, many with dedicated parking areas. One of the best places to enjoy the sun and sea is the East End, a family-friendly stretch that's popular for beachcombing, swimming, and strolling. When the tide goes out, tidal pools form along the shore, ideal for children to wade and swim in clear, warm water.

The West End, on the opposite side of the island, has more private beach access points for local property owners, but visitors can still enjoy peaceful walks along portions of the coastline while searching for shark teeth and shells along the way. It's also apparently considered to be the best spot to watch the sunset over the water. If you prefer mountains to the beach, Waterrock Knob on the Blue Ridge Parkway is one of the best places to see the sun rise and set in North Carolina.