Not The Outer Banks, Not Emerald Isle: This Underrated Gem Was Named North Carolina's Best Beach Of 2026
The results are in for this year's USA TODAY 10BEST Readers' Choice Awards, and some may be surprised by the winner in the Best Beach in North Carolina category. It's not the Outer Banks, despite the fact that the idyllic barrier islands were America's number one trending destination on Google in 2025. It's not Emerald Isle, North Carolina's unique island with warm turquoise waters and vibrant sunsets, either. Taking the top spot for 2026 is Holden Beach, an under-the-radar gem with a white-sand shoreline and a laid-back atmosphere.
Located between Wilmington (to the north) and Myrtle Beach (to the south), Holden Beach is a barrier island that's part of southern Brunswick County. So how did this beach community take the top prize at the Readers' Choice Awards? According to USA TODAY, its low profile is part of the appeal. The publication praised the town's "particularly idyllic atmosphere thanks to its low population," adding that "Holden Beach is perfect for a relaxed seaside getaway."
Discover the quiet beaches of a beautiful barrier island
There's a good reason that Holden Beach stays so quiet — and stays pleasantly underrated. For one, the island is bordered by the Lockwood Folly inlet, the Shallotte River, the Intracoastal Waterway, and, of course, the Atlantic Ocean. For another, unlike many coastal communities in the Carolinas, Holden Beach has no high-rise buildings or traffic lights. What it does have are 8 miles of beaches, dozens of nearby golf courses, and natural habitats for pelicans, dolphins, and sea turtles, which visitors can watch hatching on the sand each summer.
There are numerous public beach access points along the island, many with dedicated parking areas. One of the best places to enjoy the sun and sea is the East End, a family-friendly stretch that's popular for beachcombing, swimming, and strolling. When the tide goes out, tidal pools form along the shore, ideal for children to wade and swim in clear, warm water.
The West End, on the opposite side of the island, has more private beach access points for local property owners, but visitors can still enjoy peaceful walks along portions of the coastline while searching for shark teeth and shells along the way. It's also apparently considered to be the best spot to watch the sunset over the water. If you prefer mountains to the beach, Waterrock Knob on the Blue Ridge Parkway is one of the best places to see the sun rise and set in North Carolina.
Plan a trip to quiet Holden Beach, NC
While in Holden Beach, don't miss the chance to dine on freshly caught fish while taking in water views. Not far from the bridge connecting the mainland to the island, travelers can dine on seafood at local institutions like the casual Castaways Raw Bar & Grill and Dock House Seafood & More, a waterfront eatery overlooking the Intracoastal Waterway. While in the area, foodies may also want to make time for nearby Hampstead, a charming town nicknamed the "seafood capital of the Carolinas."
In keeping with Holden Beach's comparatively low commercial profile, most lodgings on the island are vacation rentals rented out by the week. Check out the online listings on Holden Beach Vacations or consult Airbnb to look over the options. If you're looking to stay in a hotel or motel instead, there are a handful of lodgings at the closest beach community on the mainland, Ocean Isle.
From Holden Beach, Wilmington is about an hour's drive north. Myrtle Beach, named the number one summer destination for U.S. tourists in 2026 – and home to Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) – is about the same distance down the coast.