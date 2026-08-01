The 'Grand Canyon Of New Brunswick' Is A Breathtaking East Coast Canadian Gem With A Scenic Waterfall

When planning a trip to Canada — the world's second-largest country by land area — immersing yourself in nature is always an option. In a country teeming with incredibly stunning scenery from coast to coast, narrowing down where to visit can be daunting. From the rugged mountain peaks of Alberta to the dramatic coastal landscapes of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada is filled with glorious natural beauty waiting to be discovered. One destination that deserves a spot on your Canadian bucket list is Walton Glen Gorge. Considered the Grand Canyon of New Brunswick, this breathtaking East Coast gem is home to dramatic scenery and a picturesque waterfall.

When thinking of New Brunswick, you might picture red-and-white lighthouses, sandy Atlantic beaches, and perhaps a deliciously fresh lobster roll. But beyond its iconic coastline lies a landscape that's simply gorge. Often referred to as the "Grand Canyon of New Brunswick," Walton Glen Gorge was carved by ancient glacial activity thousands of years ago, leaving behind towering rock walls that rise from the canyon. One of its most breathtaking features is a 140-foot waterfall that cascades into the depths of the gorge. Surrounded by rugged cliffs and dense forest, this remarkable natural wonder is one of New Brunswick's hidden gems.

Reaching Walton Glen Gorge can be done by driving 90 minutes from the city of Saint John. For two-wheel enthusiasts, the scenic drive along the Bay of Fundy — home to the highest tides in the world – is filled with twists and turns, making for a beautiful motorcycle ride. Along the way to Walton Glen Gorge, travelers can marvel at the views from one of many impressive lookouts off Fundy Trail Parkway, one of which includes the Melvin Beach observation deck. It's no wonder why this route is considered one of Canada's most gorgeous East Coast drives.