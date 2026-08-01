8 Underrated Urban Gems Just A Day Trip Away From Sacramento
Known as the Farm-to-Fork Capital, Sacramento has all the big-city conveniences you'd expect — a dynamic Michelin-starred dining scene, a walkable and bikable downtown area, and enough culture, art, sports, and entertainment options to fill days of exploration. But if it's a day trip you're aiming for, you don't have to venture too far away from the city to find it.
Instead of heading to Sacramento's more popular escapes of Tahoe and Napa, visitors might want to seek out more underrated nearby gems. Beyond Sacramento is a string of off-the-beaten-path destinations: think bike-friendly college towns, charming Main Streets, and delta river towns. Buckle up for a day of wine tasting, strolls through historic Gold Rush towns, or even pedaling along the tracks of a historic railway. Each of these destinations sits within two hours' drive each way from Sacramento — close enough to cover enough ground for a full day of new experiences and have you back home by evening.
Davis
Davis is California's laidback college city that brims with brews, art galleries, and fun shops that both UC Davis students, tourists, and locals happily frequent. About 15 miles away from Sacramento, Davis lets you squeeze in a morning stroll among the lush greenery of the UC Davis Arboretum and Public Garden, soak in Native American art, sample local eats and craft beers downtown, and explore its colorful farmers market. Davis is also a biker's paradise because of its flat terrain, so make sure to fit in one of its scenic bike trails if you can.
Winters
Winters, California, is the portrait of small-town living — and we mean that in a good way. An easy 40-minute drive away from Sacramento, this Yolo County gem is known for its agricultural profile, surrounded by orchards, vineyards, and farmland. Farm-to-table restaurants, coffee shops, wine tasting rooms, and shops line a two-block stretch of Winters' Main Street. A Sunday farmer's market also takes place downtown from spring to fall. Its proximity to Lake Berryessa, Putah Creek, and Stebbins Cold Canyon also offers a day of fishing, water sports, and hiking for the outdoorsy day-trippers.
Auburn
A 40-minute drive northeast of Sacramento gets you to Auburn, a mid-19th-century town that wears its heritage on its sleeve. The historic firehouse, with its unmissable red-stripe rooftop, still dominates the Old Town alongside the Placer County Museum, formerly a courthouse. At its core, Auburn isn't just a perfectly preserved Gold Rush town: it's also a hub for coffee, beer, and outdoorsy fun. Explore Auburn's craft breweries or artisanal coffee shops before heading to swimming spots like Clarks Hole for a quick, refreshing dip before moseying back to Sacramento.
Locke and Walnut Grove
Nestled along the Sacramento River, Locke and neighboring Walnut Grove — both levee towns just a mile apart — offer a look into Northern California's Asian-American history. Locke, a National Historic Landmark, carries vestiges of its Chinese immigrant-built roots in its wooden storefronts, the Dai Loy Museum, and the historic Al the Wops restaurant. South along the river is Walnut Grove, home to Japantown and Chinatown districts. Departing from the usual wine-tastings and gold-mine-town discoveries, expect a slower, history-steeped rhythm on this Delta day trip — all just over 30 minutes from Sacramento.
Lodi
If there's something that isn't lacking in Lodi, it's vineyards. Situated about 35 miles south of Sacramento, Lodi is California's largest wine region and best-kept secret, making it a prime destination for wine tastings. Beyond its vineyards, Lodi Lake Park draws day-trippers with nature trails, water activities, and picnic areas. Lodi rightfully deserves its distinction from Parade as "America's Favorite Small Town." Its walkable downtown is packed with art galleries, diverse, farm-fresh dining spots, and a busy year-round event calendar.
Grass Valley
While the Empire Mine State Historic Park — home to what California State Parks hails as one of the oldest, deepest, and richest mines in the state — easily makes a case for visiting Grass Valley, there's more to the town than its Gold Rush angle. The heart of the dining and shopping action is anchored around Mill Street and Main Street, lined with neat, photogenic two-story buildings, an Art Deco theater, and a concert venue. Be sure to grab a Grass Valley pasty, a meat and vegetable pastry brought over by Cornish miners during the Gold Rush, while you're there.
Amador County
Made up of a smattering of Gold Rush towns, Amador County appeals not only to the wine lover or history buff, but also to the intrepid adventurer who's up for a different Gold Rush experience. Head over to Ione, an hour's drive from Sacramento, for a railbike experience by Rail Explorers. Take in your fill of the Sierra Nevada's hilly vistas aboard electric-assist railbikes along the 1904-built Amador Central Railroad tracks. Reward the effort with a detour to Sutter Creek for a stroll down its colorful Main Street before calling it a day.
Murphys
If you're an early riser, give yourself a head start on the less than two-hour drive from Sacramento to Murphys, a mid-19th century boomtown that begs a full day of exploration. Wine-tasting is a given, what with the sheer number of tasting rooms lined up along the town's Main Street within walking distance of each other. This urban gem is also a mere 20-minute drive away from Calaveras Big Trees State Park, California's underrated sequoia state park with swimming and hiking opportunities.