8 Underrated Urban Gems Just A Day Trip Away From Sacramento

Known as the Farm-to-Fork Capital, Sacramento has all the big-city conveniences you'd expect — a dynamic Michelin-starred dining scene, a walkable and bikable downtown area, and enough culture, art, sports, and entertainment options to fill days of exploration. But if it's a day trip you're aiming for, you don't have to venture too far away from the city to find it.

Instead of heading to Sacramento's more popular escapes of Tahoe and Napa, visitors might want to seek out more underrated nearby gems. Beyond Sacramento is a string of off-the-beaten-path destinations: think bike-friendly college towns, charming Main Streets, and delta river towns. Buckle up for a day of wine tasting, strolls through historic Gold Rush towns, or even pedaling along the tracks of a historic railway. Each of these destinations sits within two hours' drive each way from Sacramento — close enough to cover enough ground for a full day of new experiences and have you back home by evening.