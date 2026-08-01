Between St. Louis And Springfield Is A Quaint Midwestern Escape With Seasonal Markets And Idyllic Nature Walks

Hillsboro is a small town near the heart of Illinois. The origin of its name is under dispute, with one theory claiming it was named after the hilly terrain, while another says it was inspired by the North Carolina hometown of early settlers. Whatever the truth may be about its past, there's no denying that, today, Hillsboro is experiencing something of a resurgence. Visitors nowadays will be pleased to find a town that's balancing its historic roots with modern creativity, as young families move in, farmers markets thrive, and small businesses renovate the century-old buildings.

Located between Springfield (55 minutes) and St. Louis (1 hour 10 minutes), Hillsboro is a town of around 6,000 and has a very walkable downtown. There you'll find historic streets lined with all the modern small business mainstays, like highly-regarded coffee shops, local restaurants, and a brewery, mixed in with national chains and convenience stores. The brick buildings harken back to another era, as do the renovated theatres, while the seasonal market near the courthouse showcases quality local products.

Step outside the city limits, and you enter the beautiful nature of rural Illinois. There are bird sanctuaries with quiet walking paths, lakes featuring many public access points, and family-friendly camping. It all makes Hillsboro a quaint Midwestern escape worth checking out when exploring central Illinois. Swing by for the farmers market, or spend a weekend soaking in this historic town that is balancing the past and the present.