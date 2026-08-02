Between Boston And Plymouth Is A Coastal City With Scenic Beaches, Seafood, And Historic Charm

If you're looking for a coastal getaway, the East Coast, specifically Massachusetts, offers a great mix of historical cities and scenic beaches. However, you don't have to travel to well-known spots like Boston or Plymouth to enjoy the Bay State's coastline. In fact, there is one city between them that offers many of the same attractions and amenities.

Weymouth is about half an hour away from both of those cities, depending on traffic, but it is far less of a "touristy" destination, so you can worry less about crowds and high prices. Plus, if you've already visited sites like Boston, Weymouth provides a quieter alternative. Like those other places, Weymouth has plenty of historical charm. In fact, the city is home to several buildings and unique districts that are part of the National Register of Historic Places. The city dates back to early settler days and was named after the city of Weymouth in Dorset, England. Sites you can visit today include the birthplace of Abigail Adams, wife of the second U.S. president, John Adams, as well as the Emery Estate, which belonged to a prominent local family.

Beyond its historical sites, Weymouth is known for its sandy beaches and delicious seafood options. So, if you're interested in seeing what else coastal Massachusetts has going on, it may be time to add Weymouth to your itinerary. Here's everything you need to know about this destination.