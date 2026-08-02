Between Boston And Plymouth Is A Coastal City With Scenic Beaches, Seafood, And Historic Charm
If you're looking for a coastal getaway, the East Coast, specifically Massachusetts, offers a great mix of historical cities and scenic beaches. However, you don't have to travel to well-known spots like Boston or Plymouth to enjoy the Bay State's coastline. In fact, there is one city between them that offers many of the same attractions and amenities.
Weymouth is about half an hour away from both of those cities, depending on traffic, but it is far less of a "touristy" destination, so you can worry less about crowds and high prices. Plus, if you've already visited sites like Boston, Weymouth provides a quieter alternative. Like those other places, Weymouth has plenty of historical charm. In fact, the city is home to several buildings and unique districts that are part of the National Register of Historic Places. The city dates back to early settler days and was named after the city of Weymouth in Dorset, England. Sites you can visit today include the birthplace of Abigail Adams, wife of the second U.S. president, John Adams, as well as the Emery Estate, which belonged to a prominent local family.
Beyond its historical sites, Weymouth is known for its sandy beaches and delicious seafood options. So, if you're interested in seeing what else coastal Massachusetts has going on, it may be time to add Weymouth to your itinerary. Here's everything you need to know about this destination.
Exploring the coastal elements of Weymouth, Massachusetts
Although Weymouth is far more than just its coastline, let's begin our journey by looking at the ways you can experience the water. Weymouth sits next to Hingham Bay, as well as the Weymouth Fore and Back Rivers, and multiple coves on either side. The bay is named after the city next door, the overlooked coastal town of Hingham. Overall, if you love the water, you have plenty of options.
There are two main beaches you can visit, both of which sit along the Fore River. First, there's Wessagusset Beach, which is locally known as "Old Beach." It's a relatively short stretch of sand that sits next to the Wessagusset Yacht Club. In 2026, the city added a short, 0.2-mile paved walkway between here and Weymouth's second beach, George Lane Beach. This means you can park in one spot and walk between them as much as you like. George Lane, aka "New Beach," also has restrooms (open to the public from Memorial Day to Labor Day) and a boat launch, just in case you want to get out on the water. The city also uses this beach for various programs and events throughout the year. If you park at George Lane Beach, you must pay $10 for a day pass.
For those who don't need to lounge on the sand, you can enjoy the coastline at one of two state parks. First, there's Webb Memorial State Park, which juts out into the bay. From there, you can take out a canoe or kayak to enjoy the scenery or go fishing. The second option is Abigail Adams Park, situated on the edge of the Weymouth Back River. This park has trails and picnic areas, and you can fish from the shoreline.
Adding Weymouth to your Massachusetts vacation
The best way to reach Weymouth is to fly into Boston Logan International Airport, which is considered the best airport for a drink before traveling. From there, it's about 35 minutes south, and along the way, you'll pass by the city of Braintree, which has scenic parks, history, and a large shopping mall. Since Weymouth isn't a big tourist town, it only has one hotel: the Arbor Inn Motor Lodge, next to Abigail Adams State Park. There are, however, many vacation rentals throughout the city, including options overlooking the coastline as well as Weymouth's inland waters.
While exploring the coastline is fun on its own, being on the beach may make you hungry. Fortunately, seafood is plentiful in Weymouth. Oddly enough, some of the best places to get it are not near the coast. For example, Grille 151 is in central Weymouth by Whitman's Pond. Here, you can get oysters on the half shell, fish and chips, and other seafood dishes. If you're in the mood for lobster, you can visit the Weymouth Lobster Pound inside Previte's Market. This fish stall serves clam chowder and lobster rolls. Finally, way down in South Weymouth, Stockholder's Steakhouse offers calamari, shrimp, and fish (along with juicy steaks) in a relaxed, semi-upscale setting.