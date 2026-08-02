Virginia's Historic Town In The Allegheny Mountains Has A Charming Downtown, Nearby State Parks, And Artsy Vibes
As one of the nation's original Thirteen Colonies, Virginia is rich with history and natural beauty. The western portion of the state is filled with stunning natural landscapes such as the Blue Ridge Mountains and Allegheny Mountains, which are dotted with charming, underrated little towns that serve as gateways to these areas. One such town is Clifton Forge, a historic mountain town located in Virginia's Alleghany Highlands. This unique town boasts a robust arts scene, a friendly community, and access to some incredible outdoor recreation.
The story of Clifton Forge begins with the railroad. The town, which was originally called Williamson, saw its first passenger train in 1857 and quickly grew into an important locomotive and rail maintenance center for the Chesapeake & Ohio (C&O) Railroad. About 2,000 of the town's residents were employed by the railroad during its peak period, and the growing population led to the area being renamed and officially incorporated in 1884. The town grew even more, officially becoming a city in 1906, but the transition from steam to diesel engines in the 1950s led the C&O Railroad to transfer its maintenance shops to West Virginia. This led to significant job losses and a drop in population, as well as the eventual decision to revert the city's status back to that of a town.
Today, Clifton Forge is a quaint small town full of artistic spirit. This resilient community channeled its energy into creative pursuits, resulting in an artsy hub in the heart of the Allegheny Mountains. With a population of about 3,300 residents and the closest major city — Roanoke — located about 50 miles away, Clifton Forge is a peaceful getaway far from the bustling city.
History and art in Downtown Clifton Forge
History, art, and community blend in Clifton Forge's charming downtown area. Several historic buildings that connect the present town to its railroad-era past, including the Town Hall. This Neoclassical structure was originally built in 1910, and has been extensively renovated to fix fire damage from the 1940s. There is also the W.W. Pendleton Building, a two-story brick building constructed in 1898 that now acts as the HQ of the C&O Historical Society. Perhaps the town's most notable building is the Historic Masonic Theatre; first opened in 1905 as an opera house and a Masonic Lodge, this is one of the oldest theaters still in use in Virginia. It's even older than the historic Byrd Theatre, a nostalgic Virginia gem still showing old movies.
For more of Clifton Forge's artistic or historical offerings, the downtown area houses several options, depending on your interests. There's the C&O Railway Heritage Center, a museum where you can learn about the railway's history and, during select events, enjoy a short train ride. Nearby, the Alleghany Highlands Arts and Crafts Center displays a new art exhibit for visitors to enjoy every four to six weeks, and sells items handcrafted by local artists across everything from needlework to paintings to pottery. A short stroll away is Clifton Forge School of the Arts, which offers various art classes for people of any age and skill level. Here, you can sharpen your skills in anything from woodworking to knitting while supporting the artistic community of this charming town.
Outdoor activities in and around Clifton Forge
Clifton Forge is surrounded by opportunities for outdoor recreation. With the Blue Ridge Parkway to the east, the Shenandoah Valley to the north, and George Washington and Jefferson National Forests to the west, the town is a gateway to some of western Virginia's most scenic locations. For a truly immersive outdoor experience full of stunning mountain views, head to the nearby Douthat State Park, a 4,535-acre park with a historic district that finds itself a spot on the National Register of Historic Places.
There is no shortage of activity to enjoy here; fish for rainbow or brook trout in the 50-acre Douthat Lake, enjoy over 40 miles of hiking trails, with some routes open to mountain biking, or relax at the park's swimming beach. Visitors should keep in mind that not only is this area home to various wildlife such as bears and deer, but this beloved state park is also a hotbed for snakes.
The sprawling George Washington and Jefferson National Forests are filled with recreational opportunities such as the Green Pastures Recreation Area, a historic site originally built for African American visitors during segregation and integrated in 1950, according to the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation. Today, this 133-acre recreation area features a small fishing lake, over 8 miles of hiking trails, and a picnic area. Beyond the forest, Clifton Forge is also about 20 miles away from Falling Spring Falls, a hidden beauty and one of Virginia's largest waterfalls. Located just off U.S. Route 220 near the town of Covington, this 80-foot waterfall is a gorgeous landmark and a must-stop for travelers.