Virginia's Historic Town In The Allegheny Mountains Has A Charming Downtown, Nearby State Parks, And Artsy Vibes

As one of the nation's original Thirteen Colonies, Virginia is rich with history and natural beauty. The western portion of the state is filled with stunning natural landscapes such as the Blue Ridge Mountains and Allegheny Mountains, which are dotted with charming, underrated little towns that serve as gateways to these areas. One such town is Clifton Forge, a historic mountain town located in Virginia's Alleghany Highlands. This unique town boasts a robust arts scene, a friendly community, and access to some incredible outdoor recreation.

The story of Clifton Forge begins with the railroad. The town, which was originally called Williamson, saw its first passenger train in 1857 and quickly grew into an important locomotive and rail maintenance center for the Chesapeake & Ohio (C&O) Railroad. About 2,000 of the town's residents were employed by the railroad during its peak period, and the growing population led to the area being renamed and officially incorporated in 1884. The town grew even more, officially becoming a city in 1906, but the transition from steam to diesel engines in the 1950s led the C&O Railroad to transfer its maintenance shops to West Virginia. This led to significant job losses and a drop in population, as well as the eventual decision to revert the city's status back to that of a town.

Today, Clifton Forge is a quaint small town full of artistic spirit. This resilient community channeled its energy into creative pursuits, resulting in an artsy hub in the heart of the Allegheny Mountains. With a population of about 3,300 residents and the closest major city — Roanoke — located about 50 miles away, Clifton Forge is a peaceful getaway far from the bustling city.