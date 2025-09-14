One Of Virginia's Largest Waterfalls Is A Hidden Beauty You Can Spot From A Roadside Overlook
The world is filled with truly breathtaking waterfalls to visit, with many of the most picturesque found right in the United States! Even better, most U.S. states have a collection of waterfalls hiding in plain sight, if you know where to look. For example, Virginia's towering Crabtree Falls boasts the state's highest cascade tucked away in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Thanks to its epic Appalachian Mountains and extensive waterways, the state has several other impressive waterfalls, one of which sits in a somewhat unlikely spot. At about 80 feet high, Falling Spring Falls is one of Virginia's larger waterfalls, with a scenic profile to match. It's also conveniently located right next to a busy highway!
Falling Spring Falls sits just off Virginia's U.S. Route 220, about 7 miles from the city of Covington and near the Virginia-West Virginia border. The waterfall, of course, existed long before the road. And despite the advancement of modern civilization, Falling Spring's pristine natural setting is fortunately still (mostly) intact, regardless of the roads built nearby. Falling Spring Falls is located within a lovely stretch of Virginia's western mountains, known as the Alleghany Highlands. Nestled between the famed Blue Ridge Mountains and the Allegheny Mountains of West Virginia, the Alleghany Highlands are a particularly beautiful region of the state's Appalachian landscape, with abundant high-altitude forests and charming small towns. These gorgeous mountains provide the perfect backdrop for Falling Spring Falls as it descends from its stark rocky ledge, creating one of Virginia's most stunning views.
Falling Spring Falls is a roadside attraction like no other
Falling Spring Falls' location right next to U.S. Route 220 is something of a blessing and a curse. On the one hand, the waterfall is certainly convenient to get to. On the other hand, most drivers who aren't already looking for the falls might not even notice it as they pass. There's also the obvious risk of gawking at a waterfall while you're supposed to be keeping your eyes on the road. Fortunately, Falling Spring Falls now has a roadside pull-off observation point and a paved walkway where travelers can stop and enjoy the view. The observation point even has a picnic area where you can take a break from driving and relax over a nice lunch and some truly magical scenery.
That said, be warned that while this view is undoubtedly one of Virginia's best, Falling Spring Falls is not ideal for hiking. In the past, visitors could attempt the rough and somewhat muddy hike down to the base of the falls. However, in recent years, Virginia authorities have been more actively discouraging visitors from attempting the hike to the bottom. While "No Trespassing" signs are unlikely to deter hardened adventurers, for most visitors, Falling Spring Falls is more of a spectacular view than anything else. The good news is that the destination is quite close to some exceptional Alleghany Highlands hiking spots, including Virginia's Douthat State Park and the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests. Plus, the Alleghany Highlands are rich in lovely small towns with excellent overnight stay options. In addition to the nearby town of Covington, Falling Spring Falls is just 12 miles from the enchanting mountain town of Hot Springs and its world-class spas, farm-to-table food, and outdoor adventure.