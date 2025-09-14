One Of Virginia's Largest Waterfalls Is A Hidden Beauty You Can Spot From A Roadside Overlook

Falling Spring Falls' location right next to U.S. Route 220 is something of a blessing and a curse. On the one hand, the waterfall is certainly convenient to get to. On the other hand, most drivers who aren't already looking for the falls might not even notice it as they pass. There's also the obvious risk of gawking at a waterfall while you're supposed to be keeping your eyes on the road. Fortunately, Falling Spring Falls now has a roadside pull-off observation point and a paved walkway where travelers can stop and enjoy the view. The observation point even has a picnic area where you can take a break from driving and relax over a nice lunch and some truly magical scenery.

That said, be warned that while this view is undoubtedly one of Virginia's best, Falling Spring Falls is not ideal for hiking. In the past, visitors could attempt the rough and somewhat muddy hike down to the base of the falls. However, in recent years, Virginia authorities have been more actively discouraging visitors from attempting the hike to the bottom. While "No Trespassing" signs are unlikely to deter hardened adventurers, for most visitors, Falling Spring Falls is more of a spectacular view than anything else. The good news is that the destination is quite close to some exceptional Alleghany Highlands hiking spots, including Virginia's Douthat State Park and the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests. Plus, the Alleghany Highlands are rich in lovely small towns with excellent overnight stay options. In addition to the nearby town of Covington, Falling Spring Falls is just 12 miles from the enchanting mountain town of Hot Springs and its world-class spas, farm-to-table food, and outdoor adventure.