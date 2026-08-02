Sandwiched Between Rockford And Springfield Is A Midwest City With Tasty Eats, Antique Shops, And Parks

The name El Paso, which means "The Pass" in Spanish, is typically associated with the Texas city, home to more than 680,000 people, towering skyscrapers, and plenty of urban amenities. Nearly 1,500 miles north, however, there's another El Paso in Illinois. Although it's significantly smaller than its Lone Star State sister city, it's also well worth a visit. Here, you'll find small-town family restaurants, antique malls, and lush outdoor spaces ready for exploring. Also notably, El Paso is conveniently located alongside Interstate 39 between two larger cities; Rockford is an hour and 40 minutes north, and Springfield, Illinois' bustling Route 66 stop packed with quirky attractions, is about an hour and 20 minutes south.

El Paso was founded in the mid-1800s, when the landscape was mostly log cabins and farmland. In the latter half of the 19th century, the railroad put the city on the map as a Midwest center of trade. Nevertheless, it remains relatively small today. Less than 3,000 people call El Paso home, and many still live in centuries-old Victorians. Businesses along Front Street look out onto the old railroad tracks, and, just a short way out of town, you'll be greeted by miles and miles of farmland.

To put it simply, visiting El Paso is like stepping back into simpler times, a time when trains, rather than the interstate, intersected the landscape, and cows grazed peacefully in the fields.