Between Austin And Wichita Falls Is Texas' Friendly City With A Walkable Downtown, Local Shops, And Outdoor Fun
Road trip travelers meandering through Texas on Route 281 will find worthwhile stops along the road from Wichita Falls down to San Antonio. One charming small town along the route is known for its historic, walkable town center, its local boutiques, and its opportunities for outdoor recreation. Located less than 2 hours from the state capital of Austin, the town of Hamilton, Texas, invites visitors and locals alike to explore the town, wander through the shops, and enjoy the surrounding countryside through hunting, fishing, and more.
Hamilton was first settled in the 1850s, and by the early 20th century, the town was connected to nearby regions via the railroad. Today, with a population of about 3,000 people, Hamilton cultivates a close-knit feel with opportunities for neighbors to connect through its parks system and local library. The town also hosts regular community events like the annual Dove Festival with a 5K, a rodeo, and a parade. In a 2022 survey of Hamilton citizens, respondents said that the friendly, caring atmosphere and small-town feel were part of why they liked living in the town.
Walk through the Hamilton's historic square
Hamilton's historic courthouse catches the eye of travelers passing through the town and often prompts curious visitors to stop and walk around the square. First built in 1887, the massive limestone building was extensively renovated in the 1930s and is known for its distinctive crenelated towers. Ample parking around the courthouse encourages travelers to take a stretch break and amble the sidewalks lining the town's center, touring the old buildings now filled with fascinating shops.
One worthwhile stop just steps across the street from the courthouse is Jordan Pharmacy, an old-fashioned drugstore that still has a soda fountain serving up ice cream and floats. Nearby, Black Sheep Mercantile has gifts, decor, and vintage furniture, while Pecan Creek Outfitters sells clothing and accessories, including a handbag line designed in Austin.
Art lovers passing through after visiting Fort Worth's walkable museum district will find a multitude of surprises waiting for them at the Ramsey Collection, a small storefront museum packed with works by Pablo Picasso, Vincent Van Gogh, Claude Monet, Andy Warhol, Norman Rockwell, and dozens of other artists. The collection is viewable by appointment only, so call ahead before stopping by.
Enjoy Hamilton's opportunities for outdoor recreation
Hamilton boasts that recreation is one way the town keeps its community feel, and it delivers on this with parks that feature playgrounds, a skate park, and a disc golf course. Fishing enthusiasts can try their luck at City Lake about 10 minutes from the center of town. Hunters flock to Hamilton each year for deer, turkey, and doves, and visitors can contact local companies or the town's chamber of commerce to learn about options for land on which to hunt.
For outdoor adventurers who'd rather take to the skies, there's the Hamilton Soaring Club, a group of glider enthusiasts who welcome visitors to join them for a flight. Those looking for a unique swimming opportunity can travel about 45 minutes south on Route 281 to the underrated Texas city of Lampasas and its serene sulfur springs.
Lodging in Hamilton is limited to just a handful of one-star hotels, plus the three-star, western-themed Inn at Circle T next to the Circle T Arena just outside of the town center. For more lodging options, make the 70-mile drive over to the artsy, historic gem of Waco, which offers multiple three-star hotel options and the four-star Hilton Waco. If you're planning ahead, schedule a visit to Hamilton on one of the second Saturdays of the month between April and December to experience Hamilton's Main Street Market, when the town's square is filled with farmers, bakers, and craft vendors sharing a sampling of what Hamilton has to offer.