Between Austin And Wichita Falls Is Texas' Friendly City With A Walkable Downtown, Local Shops, And Outdoor Fun

Hamilton boasts that recreation is one way the town keeps its community feel, and it delivers on this with parks that feature playgrounds, a skate park, and a disc golf course. Fishing enthusiasts can try their luck at City Lake about 10 minutes from the center of town. Hunters flock to Hamilton each year for deer, turkey, and doves, and visitors can contact local companies or the town's chamber of commerce to learn about options for land on which to hunt.

For outdoor adventurers who'd rather take to the skies, there's the Hamilton Soaring Club, a group of glider enthusiasts who welcome visitors to join them for a flight. Those looking for a unique swimming opportunity can travel about 45 minutes south on Route 281 to the underrated Texas city of Lampasas and its serene sulfur springs.

Lodging in Hamilton is limited to just a handful of one-star hotels, plus the three-star, western-themed Inn at Circle T next to the Circle T Arena just outside of the town center. For more lodging options, make the 70-mile drive over to the artsy, historic gem of Waco, which offers multiple three-star hotel options and the four-star Hilton Waco. If you're planning ahead, schedule a visit to Hamilton on one of the second Saturdays of the month between April and December to experience Hamilton's Main Street Market, when the town's square is filled with farmers, bakers, and craft vendors sharing a sampling of what Hamilton has to offer.