Forget Boston, Retire To This East Coast Peninsula With Charming Towns, Warm Beaches, And Affordable Fun

When looking for a place to retire, it can be tempting to choose big city amenities and services, but what matters most is the day-to-day enjoyment of life. One could move to a big city like Boston, but a much more relaxing and pleasant retirement could be had among the quaint small towns, idyllic beaches, and inexpensive attractions found on the Eastern Shore of Virginia.

The Eastern Shore's two counties have a combined population of about 45,000 people scattered over a multitude of small towns — by comparison, Boston has over 670,000 people in one city. According to data from OpenCrime, Boston's violent crime rate is five times higher than Chincoteague, the Eastern Shore's most sizeable city. The cost of living in Cape Charles, another popular town on the Shore, is about one-fifth less than the rest of the nation and the rest of the state, per BestPlaces. So, why not forget Boston and enjoy safer, quieter, and more affordable surroundings instead?

This East Coast peninsula cradles Chesapeake Bay with the Atlantic Ocean on its eastern shores. The weather is ideal for retirement, with average winter temperatures of around 40 degrees Fahrenheit and summer highs around 80 degrees, according to Climate Data. The region is easy to get to, with Cape Charles being under an hour north of Norfolk International Airport (ORF) across the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. From there, Chincoteague is another hour-and-a-half north, with several charming towns to explore along the way.