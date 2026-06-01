Forget Florida, Retire To This Charming East Coast State With Beautiful Beaches And Untaxed Social Security
When it comes to retirement destinations, Florida is becoming overrated. Sure, the beaches are wonderful and having no state income tax is attractive — but you can find something similar, with even more variety, somewhere else. Virginia is an East Coast gem with similar amenities. Some of its shorelines are located in Virginia Beach, called "America's Most Caring City," and for retirees, social security benefits go untaxed.
Virginia has a population of 8.8 million people, and while that sounds like quite a handful, the Sunshine State is at a whopping 23.3 million. Why does this matter? Aside from the ever-growing residential crisis in hot spot destinations like Miami, Virginia's more contained total of residents provide an easier transition for this demographic — and there are far fewer beach crowds. Gone are the days where you have to search for a spot to fan out your towel. And since Virginia doesn't tax your Social Security benefits, your monthly income goes further whether you're grabbing lunch on the boardwalk or exploring the Blue Ridge foothills. For retirees on a fixed income, that's a meaningful difference day to day.
What sets Virginia's beaches apart
Virginia has 28 miles of coastline, which includes both Sandbridge Beach and Virginia Beach, with the latter considered the "World's Longest Stretch of Pleasure Beach," according to the Guinness World Records. Boardwalks with shops and restaurants line the coast, while free music and entertainment entertain guests every summer. However, beyond the bustling excitement seen similarly in Florida beach towns, this East Coast treasure has more scenic escapes worth exploring.
Head across Chesapeake Bay to Chincoteague Island, famous for its wild ponies and wildlife refuge, where visitors discover a more secluded beach experience soaked in nature. It's the only resort island in the state, and it offers a laidback atmosphere. Its wildlife is a gentle reminder of Virginia's natural charm. In the summertime, there is an annual pony swim, where all of the horses dive into the water.
The surprises don't stop there. First Landing State Park, one of Virginia's most visited natural spaces, pairs scenic beaches with sprawling wetlands, giving retirees a quieter retreat from the energetic boardwalk. The range of landscapes continues inland, as Virginia experiences all four seasons, delivering a coastal experience that shifts with the calendar.
Virginia's multi-faceted lifestyle options
Beach days are just one of the many highlights Virginia has in store. With no tax on social security benefits, retirees 65 and older can save up to $12,000 in tax deductions of their pension or IRA income, pouring it into other facets of their life. From the Blue Ridge Mountains to cozy beach towns along the shore, Virginia has a different atmosphere around every corner. Settle in Charlottesville for a walkable college town feel and vibrant wine scene, or plant roots in the famed Shenandoah Valley for wide open space, mountain views, and the Appalachian Trail.
Creating a life in another state is one thing, but being able to maintain it is another. The state ranks high for its healthcare system nationwide. In December 2025, WHRO claimed that Virginia ranked fifth overall based on a West Health-Gallup Center assessment. Compare that to Florida, which has faced a growing amount of pressure on its healthcare infrastructure.
Location-wise, the state is also near major international hubs like Washington D.C. and New York City, putting major airports, cultural institutions, and specialist healthcare within a few hours' drive. For most retirees, it's the detail that makes Virginia not just an affordable choice, but a visible increase in quality of life.