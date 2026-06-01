Forget Florida, Retire To This Charming East Coast State With Beautiful Beaches And Untaxed Social Security

When it comes to retirement destinations, Florida is becoming overrated. Sure, the beaches are wonderful and having no state income tax is attractive — but you can find something similar, with even more variety, somewhere else. Virginia is an East Coast gem with similar amenities. Some of its shorelines are located in Virginia Beach, called "America's Most Caring City," and for retirees, social security benefits go untaxed.

Virginia has a population of 8.8 million people, and while that sounds like quite a handful, the Sunshine State is at a whopping 23.3 million. Why does this matter? Aside from the ever-growing residential crisis in hot spot destinations like Miami, Virginia's more contained total of residents provide an easier transition for this demographic — and there are far fewer beach crowds. Gone are the days where you have to search for a spot to fan out your towel. And since Virginia doesn't tax your Social Security benefits, your monthly income goes further whether you're grabbing lunch on the boardwalk or exploring the Blue Ridge foothills. For retirees on a fixed income, that's a meaningful difference day to day.