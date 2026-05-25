Forget Florida, Retire To This East Coast Gem With Vibrant Cities, Healthy Living, And Endless Outdoor Fun
We all love the beaches, activities, and slow living in Florida, but when it comes to retirement destinations, the sun may be setting on the Sunshine State. Long known as one of the best places to retire, other states are proving more attractive for those in their golden years. If your post-career life is approaching, you may be on the hunt for a location that perfectly blends the conveniences of city life with access to the outdoors, creating an ideal spot for health-conscious retirees. For this, look to an unexpected favorite: New York.
New York is the most visited state in the U.S., likely thanks to New York City being the third most visited city in the entire world. But the state is much more than just the crowds and beeping taxis of the Big Apple. Explore further and swap skyscrapers for quaint suburbs with easy access to the state's vibrant cities, coastal neighborhoods like the Hamptons for seaside living, and more remote regions surrounded by striking wilderness, like the Adirondacks or Finger Lakes.
Several of New York's most popular cities are known for their healthy living, like Rochester, which made it to number 54 on WalletHub's 2026 list of the healthiest cities in the country based on factors like physical and mental health, access to healthy foods, fitness, and green spaces. Buffalo closely followed (55th), but New York City beat the lot, ranking 23rd and highlighting the state's focus on healthy living. The Empire State also has surprising appeal for seniors when it comes to city living.
Discover New York's exciting cities (... not just NYC)
According to Sofi, Syracuse is a retirement hot-spot, since the number of 65+ year-olds living there rose by 43% in the last ten years. It sits about 250 miles from NYC, so you'll find it easier to fly into Syracuse Hancock International Airport. Seniors will appreciate its lively restaurant scene, beautifully historic buildings, Broadway-style theater, and nearby nature in Onondaga Lake Park (5 miles from the center) known as the "Central Park of Central New York."
Another popular option for retirees is the vibrant, artsy city of Ithaca, around 225 miles from NYC. With walkable neighborhoods, farmer's markets, and regular events, it has a buzzing metropolitan energy while being just 20 miles from the tranquility of Finger Lakes National Forest. Fly into Ithaca Tompkins Regional Airport and you'll be greeted with a smile, since this is one of the state's friendliest places to retire.
Travel around 333 miles from NYC and you'll find Rochester, which is ideal for retirees seeking a town steeped in history, friendly locals, and a bustling downtown. It boasts colorful parks that earned its nickname "Flower City," and it also came 15th on the National Center for Arts Research's 2024 list of the most arts-vibrant cities in America. Golfers will be at home here, since one of the best New York courses is located in Rochester. Oak Hill Country Club lets you tee off on a green that's hosted the U.S. Open, PGA Championship, and the Ryder Cup.
Spend retirement in the great outdoors
New York has 180 State Parks for retirees to get their fresh air fix. There's nautical recreation like boating on Lake Ontario, coastal cruising in Montauk, and sailing around New York City's hidden islands. Or, if you prefer dry land, trails exist for all fitness levels, from gravel paths in Rockefeller State Park Preserve (around 30 miles north of NYC) to more challenging climbs in the Adirondack Mountains (known as the "gateway to the outdoors"). Adventures never cease in the Adirondacks — outside of Alaska, it's the largest natural area in the U.S.
Tripadvisor's number one State Park in New York is Watkins Glen State Park, just 24 miles from Ithaca, with unique hiking trails that lead to stunning cliffs and rushing waterfalls. It's open all year from sunrise to sunset, but the popular Gorge Trail opens May until October, so time your visit to tick this off your bucket list. As one visitor shared, "There are not enough words to describe how magical this place is!" Just shy of a top 10 spot, New York is a respectable 11th when ranking the best states for hiking. Impressive, considering its famously cold winters with average temperatures of 23.3 degrees Fahrenheit. Bring your thermals and sturdy boots!
Luckily, colder weather creates the perfect climate for New York's best ski resorts, and there are over 50 places to hit the slopes. Whiteface Mountain in Lake Placid is some of the best East Coast skiing, while affordable and beautiful skiing is found at Gore Mountain in the Adirondacks. No matter the season, this state provides endless opportunities for health-minded retirees to enjoy both a vibrant city life and stunning natural surroundings.