Forget Florida, Retire To This East Coast Gem With Vibrant Cities, Healthy Living, And Endless Outdoor Fun

We all love the beaches, activities, and slow living in Florida, but when it comes to retirement destinations, the sun may be setting on the Sunshine State. Long known as one of the best places to retire, other states are proving more attractive for those in their golden years. If your post-career life is approaching, you may be on the hunt for a location that perfectly blends the conveniences of city life with access to the outdoors, creating an ideal spot for health-conscious retirees. For this, look to an unexpected favorite: New York.

New York is the most visited state in the U.S., likely thanks to New York City being the third most visited city in the entire world. But the state is much more than just the crowds and beeping taxis of the Big Apple. Explore further and swap skyscrapers for quaint suburbs with easy access to the state's vibrant cities, coastal neighborhoods like the Hamptons for seaside living, and more remote regions surrounded by striking wilderness, like the Adirondacks or Finger Lakes.

Several of New York's most popular cities are known for their healthy living, like Rochester, which made it to number 54 on WalletHub's 2026 list of the healthiest cities in the country based on factors like physical and mental health, access to healthy foods, fitness, and green spaces. Buffalo closely followed (55th), but New York City beat the lot, ranking 23rd and highlighting the state's focus on healthy living. The Empire State also has surprising appeal for seniors when it comes to city living.