9 Disadvantages Of Taking The Emergency Exit Row Seats You Might Not Know About

In a world of ever-shrinking airplane leg room, some savvy travelers say they've stumbled onto a secret hack: the emergency exit row. Depending on the airline and flight, these seats can come with between 4 and 6 inches of additional leg room — a particularly welcome change for the taller passengers among us. It's not exactly business class, but some passengers might consider it the "discount version." It's also a great way to ensure you don't spend your flight seated next to a crying baby since children and passengers caring for kids aren't allowed in the emergency exit rows, according to FAA regulations. But before booking that seat, know that it could come with a few less obvious disadvantages.

Even if you don't end up having to think on your feet in the event of an actual emergency, many experienced passengers say there are plenty of reasons you might want to think twice about booking your emergency row seat. Citing their itemized list of exit row complaints on the FlyerTalk forums, one frustrated flyer wrote, "Exit rows aren't Nirvana to everyone. The worst seat I ever had was on a US 757 flying CLT-LAX one night. Horrid. Absolutely horrid."

If you're a tall person or you just love the idea of having more leg room, the emergency row might still be worth the extra cost. Not every airplane or exit row will have the same pros and cons, so it's always best to research your chosen airline before booking if you're considering shelling out for an exit row seat. But if you're on the fence, here's a breakdown of the biggest emergency exit row disadvantages.