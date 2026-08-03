Between Greensboro And Richmond Is A Small Town With Historic Charm, Sporty Appeal, And A Walkable Downtown

Virginia is a state with profound historical significance, and spots like Williamsburg, one of America's first planned cities, and Yorktown are among its most relevant spots. However, there are also a number of smaller places across The Old Dominion that are rife with archaic charm. One such locale is a town between Richmond, Virginia, and Greensboro, North Carolina, with the somewhat surprising name of South Boston. Visitors to this memorably named town will find it has a walkable downtown that's home to a variety of shops and restaurants, as well as sporty appeal that juxtaposes its old-world feel.

Naturally, the name "Boston" calls to mind the Massachusetts city that was integral to the colonies' success during the Revolutionary War. When the leaders of a relatively young community in Southern Virginia applied to get a post office for their town in the late 1800s, they, too, wished to be called Boston. However, that request was denied — not because Boston already existed in Massachusetts, but because there was already a city named Boston in Virginia. South Boston thus became the town's official name.

Today, a number of buildings remain from the original townsite; having stood for well over a century, they lend significance to the city's landscape. You can take a walking tour of the late Victorian Italianate and Neoclassical-style architecture, including locales like the old Glasscock Hardware building and the former Planters and Merchants Bank building, the latter of which is now occupied by a used furniture store. The majority of the buildings downtown are still in use. The tour also brings attendees to the doorsteps of over a dozen historic homes in varying architectural styles, including Carpenter Gothic, Queen Anne, Greek Revival, and more.