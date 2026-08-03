Maryland's Newest State Park Is Expected To Open In 2027 With A Former Plantation House And Scenic Wetland Trails
Wicomico County is located on the Lower Eastern Shore of the Delmarva Peninsula, where it hugs the southwestern corner of the state of Delaware. Home to massive swaths of farmland, the rural region is probably best known for its agricultural prowess. Until recently, Wicomico was the only county in all of Maryland without a state park. But that all changed in February 2025, when the Maryland Department of Natural Resources was granted approval to acquire a historic plot of land along the winding Wetipquin Creek to establish the county's very first state-run recreation area.
Aptly called Wetipquin Creek State Park, the newest entrant to Maryland's park system was formally dedicated on July 21, 2026. Straddling both sides of the stream, the 445-acre stretch of wilds encompasses oak, pine, and hickory woodlands, along with sweeping brackish marshes. The scenic site is still in the early planning phases and is tentatively slated to debut sometime in 2027 — all fingers crossed.
Once the place opens, you'll be able to wander along hiking trails as you take in views of the surrounding marshy wetlands and forest thickets. The state park will also host tours of the historic property, taking visitors inside a storied former plantation home that has been standing for almost three centuries.
See the historic Long Hill plantation house
The natural beauty of Wetipquin Creek State Park is nothing short of Instagrammable. But a former plantation house known as Long Hill that overlooks all the stunning Lower Eastern Shore scenery will serve as the centerpiece of the new recreation area, which sits about 25 minutes from the endearing Maryland college city of Salisbury. Perched on the north bank of the rustling creek, the old residence is filled with history dating back to colonial times.
Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the property was built sometime in the second half of the 1700s. The place stands out for its beautifully preserved architecture, including original wood paneling and brickwork, and is furnished with period pieces today, including vintage furniture and clothing. The grounds also feature a family cemetery and other farm structures, including a gatekeeper's house and barn. Wetipquin Creek State Park will offer a variety of tours and educational programs that delve into the historical farmstead's past, exploring what life was like for enslaved African Americans at the plantation and Indigenous tribes who lived on the land long ago.
At the July 2026 preview celebration, Chichi Nyagah-Nash, Maryland Governor Wes Moore's deputy chief of staff, emphasized the importance of historically significant sites. "Places like Wetipquin Creek State Park help us honor those that came before us and see more clearly who we are and where we have come from," Nyagah-Nash said. "They remind us that the story of Maryland, and the story of America, is only complete when we tell the truth about the people who built this nation, sustained its communities, cared for its landscapes, and expanded our understanding of freedom and belonging."
Hiking, paddling, and wildlife watching around Wetipquin Creek State Park
Since Wetipquin Creek State Park is still in early development, not much is known about the property's other recreational offerings. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources did promise there would be hiking trails, so you can definitely expect to ramble along some pretty paths through the surrounding grassy meadows, dense woodlands, and marshy wetlands, similar to some of the most scenic wetland parks on the East Coast for outdoor fun.
Stretches of tidal marshes and shrubby swamps hug the Wetipquin Creek, which is a tributary of the Nanticoke River, part of the Chesapeake Bay watershed. You'll also be able to explore the waters with a paddling excursion along the short stream. The creek is great for all skill levels, but the water can get choppy and levels can vary greatly depending on the tides, so be sure to check current weather conditions before putting in.
Whether you opt to roam the state park on foot or by kayak, keep an eye out for native wildlife as you go. A variety of animals reside in the area, including white-tailed deer, coyotes, foxes, beavers, and a bevy of birds. You can find more critters and scenic wetlands at the Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge, aka Maryland's "Everglades of the North," which is only about an hour away.