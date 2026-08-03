Maryland's Newest State Park Is Expected To Open In 2027 With A Former Plantation House And Scenic Wetland Trails

Wicomico County is located on the Lower Eastern Shore of the Delmarva Peninsula, where it hugs the southwestern corner of the state of Delaware. Home to massive swaths of farmland, the rural region is probably best known for its agricultural prowess. Until recently, Wicomico was the only county in all of Maryland without a state park. But that all changed in February 2025, when the Maryland Department of Natural Resources was granted approval to acquire a historic plot of land along the winding Wetipquin Creek to establish the county's very first state-run recreation area.

Aptly called Wetipquin Creek State Park, the newest entrant to Maryland's park system was formally dedicated on July 21, 2026. Straddling both sides of the stream, the 445-acre stretch of wilds encompasses oak, pine, and hickory woodlands, along with sweeping brackish marshes. The scenic site is still in the early planning phases and is tentatively slated to debut sometime in 2027 — all fingers crossed.

Once the place opens, you'll be able to wander along hiking trails as you take in views of the surrounding marshy wetlands and forest thickets. The state park will also host tours of the historic property, taking visitors inside a storied former plantation home that has been standing for almost three centuries.