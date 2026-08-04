Tourists Ignored This Country For Years — Now It's One Of Europe's Most Exciting Vacation Destinations
For the casual traveler, the Balkans may not appear on a list of planned destinations. But as traditional Western European vacation destinations like Spain and Italy become overcrowded with tourists, some Central Eastern European countries have picked up traction among North Americans. And lesser-known — yet no less attractive — countries like Albania are starting to ping travelers' radars, appearing on social media posts, hidden gem lists, destination dupe comparisons, and best-kept secret articles. Historic centers here have been revitalized and thousands of jobs have been created. Now, a new generation of travelers can experience everything Albania has to offer, from its Riviera and Accursed Mountains (part of a UNESCO-recognized site) to its Cold War relics. It's even an emerging scuba destination, thanks to its ancient shipwrecks, caves, and swim-throughs.
While most tourists ignored this nation for decades, the World Tourism Forum Institute reported around 11.7 million foreign visitors to Albania in 2024, doubling totals from just three years prior. These are astonishing numbers, considering Albania's population is just 2.75 million. And in 2023, visitor spending was up 45% from 2019, which has contributed significantly to the 4% in annual economic growth. By 2025, tourism numbers had increased even further and are projected to continue.
Albania is positioned on the southwestern edge of the Balkan Peninsula, facing the Adriatic and Ionian Seas. It borders several countries, with Greece to the south, North Macedonia to the east, Kosovo to the northeast, and Montenegro to the northwest — and Italy across the Adriatic. To reach Albania, you can fly to the capital city, Tirana. Despite its growing popularity among Americans, however, there are no direct flights from the U.S. to Tirana International Airport Nënë Tereza (TIA) — most travelers layover elsewhere in Europe. Americans don't need visas, though, which adds to its appeal.
Albania's history and highlights
Albania is often referred to as "Europe's Enigma" by historians. From World War II onward, Communist dictator Enver Hoxha kept the country under his firm grip. He banned religion and travel, sealed Albania's borders, and halted foreign relations. He also purged perceived political dissidents and built thousands of concrete bunkers, ostensibly to protect against foreign invasion. After his death in 1985, the country gradually began opening up. The Pyramid of Tirana, a controversial monument to Hoxha's life, was transformed into educational, office, arts, and public spaces. And the nation had its first free elections in 1991. Currently, it's a member of NATO and a long-time candidate for European Union membership, working hard to prove itself as a regional anchor.
Today, there are myriad reasons to visit Albania, one of Europe's cheapest and most friendly Mediterranean countries. Many consider Tirana the funkiest capital in Europe, with its eclectic nightlife, isolated history, and edgy art. You can view the juxtaposition between the Soviet-era, brutalist architecture and the charming, brightly-colored buildings as you wander the streets. Tirana's food scene has also become its own destination-worthy hotspot, with thriving local markets and restaurants serving up bright, flavorful dishes. Plus, Tirana is still uncrowded and very affordable; although, some mourn that with the country's growing popularity, it won't be this way for long.
Another highlight is the Albanian Riviera, a budget-friendly spot for a Caribbean-style beach vacation, found along the Mediterranean Coast and sometimes called the "Maldives of Europe." Rocky cliffs frame the village-dotted coastline, while hidden coves and sandy beaches welcome those looking for scenic retreats. It's several hours from Tirana by car, so some travelers fly to Corfu and take a ferry.
Albania offers mountain beauty and picturesque villages
It's always exciting to journey to parts unknown, and Albania is still a place that has plenty of hidden gems. The Albanian Alps, known as the Accursed Mountains, are a less crowded and more isolated alternative to Italy's Dolomites. Local legend recounts that the devil escaped from hell for a day of mischief and created these craggy glacial spikes as he ran amok. Theth is a picturesque alpine village in the Alps near Theth National Park, offering stunning vistas and the famous freshwater spring known as the Blue Eye. From here, hike to its sister village, Valbona, an equally breathtaking valley and one of the best treks in Albania.
Take a road trip through the country and discover Albania's smaller towns — many of which are mountain villages or rural communities. Even travel expert Rick Steves recommends this — his favorite Albanian town is Gjirokastër, built into steep hillsides over which an ancient citadel loomed. Or cruise to Berat, "the city of a thousand windows," with most of its structures dating back to the 13th century and built in the rare Ottoman style. Together, both are designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Just be wary if driving here: road conditions can be bad, and Americans should have an international license.
Albania is one of the world's fastest-growing economies and will continue to transform as more tourists pass through its borders. However, a new hub, Vlora International Airport, connecting travelers to the southern coast, has faced delays. And a proposed billion-dollar luxury resort on Sazan Island has led to protests. As Albania prepares to welcome more visitors, it has partnered with the World Bank to balance development with sustainability so that this exciting destination can be protected and its citizens supported.