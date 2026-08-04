Tourists Ignored This Country For Years — Now It's One Of Europe's Most Exciting Vacation Destinations

For the casual traveler, the Balkans may not appear on a list of planned destinations. But as traditional Western European vacation destinations like Spain and Italy become overcrowded with tourists, some Central Eastern European countries have picked up traction among North Americans. And lesser-known — yet no less attractive — countries like Albania are starting to ping travelers' radars, appearing on social media posts, hidden gem lists, destination dupe comparisons, and best-kept secret articles. Historic centers here have been revitalized and thousands of jobs have been created. Now, a new generation of travelers can experience everything Albania has to offer, from its Riviera and Accursed Mountains (part of a UNESCO-recognized site) to its Cold War relics. It's even an emerging scuba destination, thanks to its ancient shipwrecks, caves, and swim-throughs.

While most tourists ignored this nation for decades, the World Tourism Forum Institute reported around 11.7 million foreign visitors to Albania in 2024, doubling totals from just three years prior. These are astonishing numbers, considering Albania's population is just 2.75 million. And in 2023, visitor spending was up 45% from 2019, which has contributed significantly to the 4% in annual economic growth. By 2025, tourism numbers had increased even further and are projected to continue.

Albania is positioned on the southwestern edge of the Balkan Peninsula, facing the Adriatic and Ionian Seas. It borders several countries, with Greece to the south, North Macedonia to the east, Kosovo to the northeast, and Montenegro to the northwest — and Italy across the Adriatic. To reach Albania, you can fly to the capital city, Tirana. Despite its growing popularity among Americans, however, there are no direct flights from the U.S. to Tirana International Airport Nënë Tereza (TIA) — most travelers layover elsewhere in Europe. Americans don't need visas, though, which adds to its appeal.