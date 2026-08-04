Outside Seattle Is Washington's 'Heart Of The Cascades' City With Outdoor Adventures And Pacific Northwest Charm

According to the City of Cle Elum, the name means "swift water" in the language of the indigenous Kittitas peoples. So it's no surprise that the town sits adjacent to both a river and a lake that share the name. The Cle Elum River is great for rafting and kayaking, with guided trips offered by companies like Rill Adventures. Cle Elum Lake — a 30-minute drive from Kachess Lake, one of Washington's deepest lakes — is a great place to get out on the water. One of the best places to spend the day around the lake is Speelyi Beach, where you can lounge on the sandy shores. Just be aware, the beach can get quite crowded on summer weekends.

Perhaps the best thing to do in and around Cle Elum is hiking. With 400 miles of hiking trails to explore, you'll have no shortage of treks from which to choose. One of the most popular trails is the 4.6-mile Cle Elum Ridge hike via Rocky's Trail, a moderately difficult hike with intersecting trails and steep climbs, but it is not very crowded. Along your hike, you'll pass forests of skyward-reaching pines, and at the top of the ridge, you're rewarded with views of Washington's ethereal Teanaway Community Forest — an emerald green blanket that covers the valley below — as well as the dramatic spires of the Cascades in the distance.

If you're with family or hikers that prefer a slower pace, check out the Coal Mines Trail, an easy 6.3-mile, out-and-back route from Cle Elum to the town of Rosalyn (which stood in for the town of Cicely, Alaska in the 1990s TV drama "Northern Exposure"), so you can grab a coffee at either end of the trail. This trail is well-groomed and flat and takes you through gorgeous forests with wildflowers in the spring and vibrant red and orange foliage in the fall.