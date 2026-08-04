Forget Florida, Retire To This East Coast Escape With Wetland Trails, A Scenic Lake State Park, And Ocean Views
For many years, retirees have flocked to Florida's sunny cities and coastline. As recently as 2023, CNBC reported that the Sunshine State gained over 44,000 residents ages 60 and older, but Florida's popularity has been waning, mostly due to increases in home insurance costs (blame the hurricanes), a high cost of living, heat-related illnesses, and intolerable numbers of tourists. A 2026 study by Polaris Home Care, as reported by Moneywise, didn't even place Florida in the top five U.S. states to retire. If, like many others, you're looking for an alternative, cast your gaze north towards the coastal state of Maine and its sprawling, nature-blessed Lincoln County.
According to Stacker, Lincoln County is the second-best option for retirees in the state. Unsurprisingly, this East Coast retirement haven grades highest for outdoor activities and health on Niche, two important aspects for people enjoying their golden years. Lincoln County is vast, extending from the coastal islands and towns of Southport, Boothbay Harbor, and South Bristol all the way to lake towns like Somerville and Jefferson. In between, you have quaint riverside towns close to beautiful lakes, hiking areas, and nature preserves, providing numerous settings for outdoor escapes.
Lincoln County's scenic hiking trails and lakeside recreation
To stay active in retirement, Lincoln County offers numerous outlets for walking amongst nature, particularly around wetlands and lakes. Pine Tree Preserve is just outside Boothbay Harbor, an underrated, serene coastal town with its own stunning ocean vistas. Retirees can explore the 144-acre preserve by following a leisurely 1-mile loop trail through verdant wetlands around a pond.
Another option is Crooked Farm Preserve, ideally located for anyone who's chosen to retire in Bristol or its surrounding towns. This protected area follows the Pemaquid River, providing diverse ecosystems across wetlands, forests, and ravines. The wetlands are particularly beautiful here, creating vibrant seasonal canvases of orchids, irises, rose pogonias, and other flowering plants. Visitors can explore these areas on a 2.5-mile loop trail that's mostly flat and includes some bog bridge crossings. Keep an eye out for moose, deer, raccoons, foxes, and otters as you meander along.
Located in Lincoln County's northern reaches, Damariscotta Lake State Park is one of the region's most scenic outings. The state park is part of Jefferson, a small town on Damariscotta Lake. This 13-mile-long freshwater lake offers great bass and trout fishing, kayaking, swimming at a sandy beach, and various picnic shelters for grilling out. The lake scenery here is on-point, a place where forest meets water in a beautiful juxtaposition of natural environments. "Very pretty state park. What I loved the most is the beach is right beside the trees," one visitor writes in a Google review.
Ocean vistas from peaceful towns in Lincoln County
Lincoln County's oceanfront settings and towns shouldn't be overlooked by retirees craving some seaside serenity and a slower pace. The secret island of Southport offers the best of Maine without the New England crowds, including fresh seafood, waterfront properties, a rugged coastline, atmospheric lighthouses, and little communities with cute general stores and few roads. Boothbay Harbor is next door, offering a welcoming seaside setting with annual boating festivals and tours to offshore lighthouses or spots for seeing whales and puffins. If you have time, you can also get a ferry from here to Squirrel Island, which has pristine beaches and The Tea Shop, a lovely spot for a leisurely lunch with fresh ingredients and water views.
With the coastline's various bays and ocean-mouth rivers, you can find numerous places even slightly inland that still possess water views. Coastal Maine's Botanical Gardens is one of the best in America, thanks partly to its proximity to the Back River. Stroll around the immaculate gardens, visit the wooden trolls, or take gardening, drawing, and poetry workshops in this tranquil space. Retirees may also enjoy the atmosphere in Waldoboro, a picturesque coastal town with access to coves, water lookout points, and nature preserves. The Waldo Theatre is the cherry on top, uniting this community with adult acting workshops, film screenings, live music, and plays.
You can reach Lincoln County by flying into Portland International Jetport and driving one hour to Wiscasset, one of the county's westernmost towns on the Sheepscot River. You can also get here by flying into Bangor International Airport and driving almost 1.5 hours to Somerville. It's best to have a car to explore this vast county if you want to visit multiple towns, most of which have various hotels and inns.