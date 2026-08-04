Forget Florida, Retire To This East Coast Escape With Wetland Trails, A Scenic Lake State Park, And Ocean Views

Lincoln County's oceanfront settings and towns shouldn't be overlooked by retirees craving some seaside serenity and a slower pace. The secret island of Southport offers the best of Maine without the New England crowds, including fresh seafood, waterfront properties, a rugged coastline, atmospheric lighthouses, and little communities with cute general stores and few roads. Boothbay Harbor is next door, offering a welcoming seaside setting with annual boating festivals and tours to offshore lighthouses or spots for seeing whales and puffins. If you have time, you can also get a ferry from here to Squirrel Island, which has pristine beaches and The Tea Shop, a lovely spot for a leisurely lunch with fresh ingredients and water views.

With the coastline's various bays and ocean-mouth rivers, you can find numerous places even slightly inland that still possess water views. Coastal Maine's Botanical Gardens is one of the best in America, thanks partly to its proximity to the Back River. Stroll around the immaculate gardens, visit the wooden trolls, or take gardening, drawing, and poetry workshops in this tranquil space. Retirees may also enjoy the atmosphere in Waldoboro, a picturesque coastal town with access to coves, water lookout points, and nature preserves. The Waldo Theatre is the cherry on top, uniting this community with adult acting workshops, film screenings, live music, and plays.

You can reach Lincoln County by flying into Portland International Jetport and driving one hour to Wiscasset, one of the county's westernmost towns on the Sheepscot River. You can also get here by flying into Bangor International Airport and driving almost 1.5 hours to Somerville. It's best to have a car to explore this vast county if you want to visit multiple towns, most of which have various hotels and inns.