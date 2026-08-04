An Hour From Phoenix Is Arizona's Crystal-Clear Artificial Lake With Ethereal Canyon Views, Fishing, And Trails
Arizonans love heading to the Salt River for tubing and to the nearby lakes for fishing, hiking, and boating, and that river leads into a beautiful artificial reservoir. Despite the withering summer heat, they'll slather on sunscreen, pack up a cooler, and head to local waters like Canyon Lake. Those who were raised in Arizona are accustomed to the high temperatures, so they flock from Phoenix to the outskirts where the river and lakes await.
The Phoenix Metro area is a truly massive sprawl and the time it takes to drive to Canyon Lake depends on the area from which you are heading out. Central Phoenix, and the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX), are about an hour away from the lake, but it's only half that for those way out east in Apache Junction. Those in the far west, such as Avondale, will have to drive for about one and a half hours.
Arizona's warm climate means the lake is open all year. When traveling to the site from Pheonix, Apache Junction is on the way. There you can pick up a Tonto Pass for parking at the lake. An America the Beautiful pass will also work. The lake will be temporarily closed for about 16 weeks, starting on September 16, 2026, according to SRP. Folks who don't make the trip by then will have to wait until at least January. Restrooms are available at the marina and the nearby picnic and camping area, which also has picnic tables according to the USDA.
Canyon scenery and fishing on a lovely man-made lake
Some artificial lakes are so stunning that it's hard to believe they're not naturally formed. The 950-acre Canyon Lake is a result of the construction of the Mormon Flat Dam in 1925. Its clarity is a large part of its attraction. As a Google reviewer said, "Beautiful clear water and amazing vistas."
The views in the canyons are absolutely ethereal, as the rocks rise high above the water. Their reflections on the pristine lake are worth the visit, and residents of the underrated desert city of Apache Junction often come to admire them. One spectacular way to see them is on a Dolly Steamboat tour. To get the best of the canyon scenery, take it from an Arizona local, and avoid weekends and holidays as these canyon views make this a popular destination.
It's a prime fishing spot where people can reel in bass, trout, and catfish, among others. According to Phoenix Fishing Guides, Boat launches are at the southern end of the lake, and slips can be rented from Canyon Lake Marina. You don't need a boat to get some good fishing in as some good ones can be caught right from the shore or off the pier. Be sure to get your license in advance.
Scenic trails surround the lake
Dedicated hikers take to the challenging trails that lead them through rocky terrain with rewarding vistas of the lake and nearby mountains, and down to some of the best beaches in Arizona on the shores of Canyon Lake. Take precautions because, as is the case all over Arizona, rattlesnakes often rest under the rocks. Between the rocks and the rattlesnakes, thick hiking boots are a good idea. Be sure to have plenty of water on hand as the Arizona sun makes short work of moisture.
The shortest trail at about 5 miles is the out-and-back Boulder Canyon Trail to Boulder Canyon Viewpoint trail, which starts at the marina and leads up to an impressive vista. A hiker on AllTrails said this trail is "A new favorite. ... Once you reach the outlook, there's space to sit and take in the view, and the view is stunning."
If you're up for a truly challenging adventure, the 18-mile West Superstition Wilderness Loop takes about nine hours, and you may wish to make a camping trip of it to split it into two parts. It would be wilderness camping without amenities, yet, as AllTrails agrees, the views of Miner's Needle and Weaver's Needle are what bring people to take up the challenge. After a rugged hike like this, cool off at the nearby idyllic swimming paradise of Pebble Beach.