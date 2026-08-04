An Hour From Phoenix Is Arizona's Crystal-Clear Artificial Lake With Ethereal Canyon Views, Fishing, And Trails

Arizonans love heading to the Salt River for tubing and to the nearby lakes for fishing, hiking, and boating, and that river leads into a beautiful artificial reservoir. Despite the withering summer heat, they'll slather on sunscreen, pack up a cooler, and head to local waters like Canyon Lake. Those who were raised in Arizona are accustomed to the high temperatures, so they flock from Phoenix to the outskirts where the river and lakes await.

The Phoenix Metro area is a truly massive sprawl and the time it takes to drive to Canyon Lake depends on the area from which you are heading out. Central Phoenix, and the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX), are about an hour away from the lake, but it's only half that for those way out east in Apache Junction. Those in the far west, such as Avondale, will have to drive for about one and a half hours.

Arizona's warm climate means the lake is open all year. When traveling to the site from Pheonix, Apache Junction is on the way. There you can pick up a Tonto Pass for parking at the lake. An America the Beautiful pass will also work. The lake will be temporarily closed for about 16 weeks, starting on September 16, 2026, according to SRP. Folks who don't make the trip by then will have to wait until at least January. Restrooms are available at the marina and the nearby picnic and camping area, which also has picnic tables according to the USDA.