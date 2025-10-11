The Best Beaches In Arizona That Aren't Too Crowded, According To Locals

Lake Powell could fill an entire story on its own. With nearly 2,000 miles of shoreline, it's the second largest reservoir in the country, just behind nearby Lake Mead. This recreation hot spot is iconic — and crowded all summer long. The good news is, with so much shoreline, you can still find pockets of solitude. In fact, the National Park Service notes there are nearly 100 side canyons to explore. One spot the Page Lake Powell Tourism Bureau recommends is an area called the Chains, and you don't even need a boat to get there. The name comes from the line of buoys that keep boats away from Glen Canyon Dam.

The trailhead for the Chains is about 10 minutes from Page, Arizona. Just head north on Lake Powell Boulevard to U.S. Highway 89 and turn left on the unpaved Chains Road. The road is rough but doesn't require four-wheel drive; however, if a monsoon storm has hit the area, you may find the road is washed out.

Park at the trailhead and head out on the 15-minute hike to the shoreline. Pack plenty of water, wear sturdy shoes for the rocky trail, and bring water shoes. Depending on current lake levels, you may find a sandy beach or just smooth rock ledges. You can enjoy this visit in just an hour, or stay all day. Locals recommend visiting on Wednesdays or Thursdays, especially in late summer when school is back in for a quieter visit.