The Best Day Trips From Chicago, According To Locals

There are plenty of reasons to visit Chicago, Illinois, which has been called the best big city in America. It has tons of cultural destinations, ranging from live music venues to theaters. It has cool public art wherever you turn. It has delectable restaurants, including one with three Michelin stars that transcends expectations. It has natural beauty, including gorgeous gardens and lots of free beaches. However, if you don't venture outside the city limits a little bit, you're missing out on what this pocket of the U.S. has to offer. That's because within just two hours of Chicago are lots of great places to go for a day trip, ranging from a town that's been nicknamed the "Hamptons of Chicago" to one of the most biodiverse national parks in the country.

So, Islands rounded up the best day trips from Chicago based on who knows the area best — locals. To do so, we evaluated which spots within a two hour drive from the city are most often written about by local bloggers and journalists such as Midwest Living, OnMilwaukee, and more. Then, we considered which have the most unique activities for people of all interests, as well as the most activities, so you'll never have to head back to the Windy City earlier than you planned to. Drive times can vary based on traffic, but are accurate as of the time of writing.