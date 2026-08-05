Between Rockford And Cedar Rapids Is Illinois' Camping Escape With Fishing, Paddling, And Wildlife

The Mississippi River has been the subject of deep history, tall tales, and a hefty helping of Mark Twain's own adventures. The river's name often conjures images of old steamboats churning along and people with straw hats and fishing poles on the shores. You can do your own paddling and fishing while admiring waterfowl at the riverside getaway known as the Fin and Feather Campground, which sits right where the famous river meets Spring Lake.

Sitting between Rockford, Illinois, and Cedar Rapids, Iowa, you can drive there in under two hours from both locations. This lovely camping escape will put you within view of the flowing river as well as a pond with lotus plants floating on the surface. On the other side of the campground are endless bucolic farm fields. The entire region lends a sense of countryside charm and peacefulness which will put city life out of your mind during your stay.

The campground is owned by James and Danika Perron, a couple rather than a corporation, which means a personal touch, warm hospitality, and a rustic simplicity that is cherished by campers looking to truly get away from it all. As one Google reviewer opined, "This is a basic campground with river front access. Basic is what made this place so appealing to me. [It's] a throwback to an earlier time campground."