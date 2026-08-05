Between Rockford And Cedar Rapids Is Illinois' Camping Escape With Fishing, Paddling, And Wildlife
The Mississippi River has been the subject of deep history, tall tales, and a hefty helping of Mark Twain's own adventures. The river's name often conjures images of old steamboats churning along and people with straw hats and fishing poles on the shores. You can do your own paddling and fishing while admiring waterfowl at the riverside getaway known as the Fin and Feather Campground, which sits right where the famous river meets Spring Lake.
Sitting between Rockford, Illinois, and Cedar Rapids, Iowa, you can drive there in under two hours from both locations. This lovely camping escape will put you within view of the flowing river as well as a pond with lotus plants floating on the surface. On the other side of the campground are endless bucolic farm fields. The entire region lends a sense of countryside charm and peacefulness which will put city life out of your mind during your stay.
The campground is owned by James and Danika Perron, a couple rather than a corporation, which means a personal touch, warm hospitality, and a rustic simplicity that is cherished by campers looking to truly get away from it all. As one Google reviewer opined, "This is a basic campground with river front access. Basic is what made this place so appealing to me. [It's] a throwback to an earlier time campground."
Camping and fishing by the Mississippi River
Last-minute camping supplies can be picked up at Savanna, a scenic city on the Mississippi River located about 10 to 15 minutes north of the Fin and Feather Campground. If you're heading towards the campsite from the south, Clinton, a city with beautiful river views, is another excellent spot to get food and fishing bait. Then, enjoy the drive along the river to this modest and beautiful campsite.
The three pet-friendly, riverside sites offer firepits and potable water, with access to simple toilets, according to HipCamp. It's best to bring smaller trailers, campers, and RVs as the bigger rigs may be a tight squeeze. You can buy firewood from the hosts (as per the Fin and Feather website), who ask guests not to bring generators so all campers can enjoy the quiet solitude. Set up a hammock in the trees by the river or have a picnic at the tables, and listen to the river flow.
As the river feeds into the lake, there is plenty of space for a variety of fish species, including walleye, several species of bass, catfish, carp, and more, per Illinois River Road. Make sure your fishing license is in order, and if you plan to eat your catch, check current Illinois fish-consumption advisories and campground fire regulations first.
Paddle onto the water and admire the wildlife
The owners advise on HipCamp that campers can arrange canoe and kayak rentals in advance of their stay, which is a great way to admire the views and explore the surrounding waters. Paddle out to the middle of the lake or into the river and see egrets and pelicans in the water while you wait for a nibble on the line. However, there are no ramps, so paddlers launch directly from the shoreline.
As the Fin and Feather Campground sits just south of the Mississippi Palisades State Park on the Mississippi River, it shares a lot of the same wildlife. According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, you'll not only see an abundance of waterfowl, but wandering critters like muskrats, weasels, foxes, and deer. Birders will have a field day not just from what they'll see on the water, but also in the branches of the numerous trees. Birders have reported on eBird that they've seen several species of woodpeckers, as well as blue jays, chickadees, swallows, wrens, and many more. With the vast Mississippi River constantly bringing in more fish, you and the waterfowl won't have to compete in order for everyone to get their fill.