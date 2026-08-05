Europe's Deep River Canyon Is A Vibrant Blue Watered Haven With Rapids Rafting, Waterfalls, And Trails

Europe is generally much less associated with massive canyons than the American Southwest (in the minds of American travelers, at least). Yet while the popular image of Europe tends to include more alpine mountains and medieval castles, the continent also hides amazing canyon systems that may rival even the titans of the Southwestern United States. One terrific example is the Tara River Canyon. Far from the famed peaks of the Alps or the coasts of the Mediterranean, this spectacular gorge is tucked away in the Southeastern European country of Montenegro. Overlooked as the area may be by standard travel itineraries, the Tara River Canyon is a magnificent natural wonder that highlights a side of Europe few get to see.

On size alone, the Tara River Canyon is impressive — it's the deepest canyon in Europe, with breathtaking vistas to match. The canyon, however, is much more than its superlative size. Drawing its waters from glacial rivers, the Tara River Canyon features bright blue waters and numerous waterfalls that contrast beautifully with the green forests and rocks of the surrounding canyon ecosystem. Farther upstream, the Tara River flows beneath majestic mountain peaks and a unique alpine ecosystem that's as much of a natural treasure as the canyon itself. Given all of these assets, the Tara River Canyon offers abundant opportunities for adventure on land and water. The national park surrounding much of the canyon has some of the best hiking routes in the region. At the same time, the Tara River's wild nature produces thrilling rapids and a pristine natural environment that, together, make for some truly unforgettable river rafting adventures.