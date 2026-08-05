Europe's Deep River Canyon Is A Vibrant Blue Watered Haven With Rapids Rafting, Waterfalls, And Trails
Europe is generally much less associated with massive canyons than the American Southwest (in the minds of American travelers, at least). Yet while the popular image of Europe tends to include more alpine mountains and medieval castles, the continent also hides amazing canyon systems that may rival even the titans of the Southwestern United States. One terrific example is the Tara River Canyon. Far from the famed peaks of the Alps or the coasts of the Mediterranean, this spectacular gorge is tucked away in the Southeastern European country of Montenegro. Overlooked as the area may be by standard travel itineraries, the Tara River Canyon is a magnificent natural wonder that highlights a side of Europe few get to see.
On size alone, the Tara River Canyon is impressive — it's the deepest canyon in Europe, with breathtaking vistas to match. The canyon, however, is much more than its superlative size. Drawing its waters from glacial rivers, the Tara River Canyon features bright blue waters and numerous waterfalls that contrast beautifully with the green forests and rocks of the surrounding canyon ecosystem. Farther upstream, the Tara River flows beneath majestic mountain peaks and a unique alpine ecosystem that's as much of a natural treasure as the canyon itself. Given all of these assets, the Tara River Canyon offers abundant opportunities for adventure on land and water. The national park surrounding much of the canyon has some of the best hiking routes in the region. At the same time, the Tara River's wild nature produces thrilling rapids and a pristine natural environment that, together, make for some truly unforgettable river rafting adventures.
Discover the magnificent Teardrop of Europe in the Montenegro mountains
For most Americans, Arizona's Grand Canyon is likely the first thing to come to mind when they picture a "canyon." Though not as famous on this side of the Atlantic, the Tara River Canyon nearly matches the Grand Canyon in sheer size, while offering a dramatically different landscape. The Tara River Canyon is nearly 4,000 feet deep in places, and stretches about 50 miles in length. The Grand Canyon has an average depth of around 4,000 feet, so the Tara River Canyon can certainly stand alongside its more famous Arizona counterpart.
In contrast to the Grand Canyon's ancient striped rocks, the Tara River flows through a darker, bluish limestone foundation, with stands of centuries-old pine trees and other forests adding a rich green hue. The Tara River is one of the continent's cleanest, with a light blue color that provides its nickname of the "Teardrop of Europe." The canyon system cuts through the scenic Ljubišnja mountain system in Southeastern Europe's Dinaric Alps, providing stark cliffs and alluring peaks around the canyon itself. The canyon's natural beauty and critical ecosystem have earned it a UNESCO World Heritage Site designation.
These same glacial water sources also make Tara River Canyon one of Europe's best waterfall destinations. Depending on where you explore, waterfall-seekers at Tara River Canyon may see everything from tall, powerful cascades to gentle water veils spilling over moss-covered cliffs. Manita Vrela (AKA "Crazy Springs") is a subtle, ephemeral waterfall that can suddenly burst from the cliffs after heavy rains. In contrast, the Bailovića Sige waterfall is a nearly 100-foot titan that pours into the canyon from a cave. And those are just two of the many waterfalls you may see along the canyon!
How to experience the Tara River Canyon
Much of the Tara River Canyon lies in Montenegro's underrated canyon wonderland of Durmitor National Park. Tara River trips often start at the high-altitude Durmitor gateway community of Žabljak. By car, Žabljak is about two hours north of Montenegro's capital and largest city, Podgorica (and its international airport). There are also bus routes between the two destinations, as well as guided day trips to Durmitor National Park departing from Podgorica. Your trip may include the roughly 560-foot-high and nearly 1,200-foot-long Đurđevića Tara Bridge towering over the Tara River, with several restaurants nearby.
With outstanding scenery like the Tara River Canyon, Durmitor National Park is one of Europe's best hiking destinations. Durmitor's trail network includes several relatively easy treks with excellent views of the canyon. The Ćurevac Peak Trail, for example, is only 1.3 miles long, but draws rave reviews from hikers for its outstanding vistas of the canyon and the Tara River. An even easier scenic trail is the Begovo Polje – Ćurevac route, which, despite being only 1.8 miles long, offers sweeping views between the Tara River Canyon and the adjacent forest. For a more demanding outing, the Tmorska Glavica and Vojinova Brojila View Trail covers 3.5 miles to the Brojila Tara Canyon Viewpoint and the Tmorska Glavica peak.
You can also experience the Tara River Canyon on an unforgettable one- or two-day Tara River rafting adventure from April to October. Depending on the month, rafting on the Tara River can involve anything from class III to class V rapids. One previous traveler wrote that "to really experience [Tara River], spend the money and raft it." Though you're virtually guaranteed to get wet on a rafting trip, the Tara River's glacial waters are at least clean enough to drink from!