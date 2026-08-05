Between Nashville And Knoxville Is Tennessee's Rustic Mountain Region With State Parks And Outdoorsy Cities

It's hardly a secret that most folks pining after mountains in the Volunteer State will set their sights on the iconic Great Smokies — they form the backbone of the most-visited national park in the United States, after all. But there's another, more rural, slightly more off-the-beaten-track corner of Tennessee that offers its own impressive range of highland adventures, whether that's kayaking wild rivers, waterfall chasing, forest walks, or hikes to mountain-view lookouts. Its name? Upper Cumberland.

According to the official Upper Cumberland 2025 Visitors' Guide, the area comprises 14 counties, 18 communities, and a whole string of enticing state parks, as well as part of the sprawling Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area. Trips to the region can start with visions of Fall Creek Falls, the highest waterfall this side of the Rocky Mountains, include big hikes through the dense forests of the Cumberland Plateau, and finish up with warming brews in cozy coffee shops or Tennessee tipples in the wine tasting rooms of one of the local towns.

Ready to get exploring? The good news is that the two big cities of Nashville and Knoxville are almost as good as each other for launching outings to Upper Cumberland. The region sits smack dab between the two, with the outdoor haven and college town of Cookeville, dubbed the "Hub of the Upper Cumberland", located a touch under 90 minutes drive to the east of Nashville, and only a touch over 90 minutes drive to the west of Knoxville. The biggest airport in the vicinity — and the state as a whole, in fact — is the Nashville International Airport (BNA), located a little over an hour's drive to the west.