This Budget Airline Is Now Charging Passengers To Store Luggage In The Overhead Bin
The battle between airlines trying to make the most money per traveler and travelers considering packing an extra pair of pants is heating up. Jetstar, an Australian budget carrier owned by Qantas, has long allowed each customer to fly with two carry-on bags, capped by a combined weight limit. Described as "a known bugbear" in an Australian Aviation article, Jetstar's existing weight limit policy wasn't perfect. The company strictly enforced the limits, sometimes breaking out the scales and weighing all passengers' bags during the boarding process. Jetstar's head of network and fleet, Ted Knight, acknowledged in an interview with News.com.au that this policy contributed to "gate anxiety," with passengers unsure whether their bags would make the cut.
To relieve its passengers of the pressure to hit that strict weight limit, Jetstar is removing the weight limits and free overhead bag option entirely. Starting on February 2, 2027, Jetstar's base fare will include only one small bag that fits under the seat in front of you, with size limits rather than weight limits (although there are still some caveats for weight). If you want to fly with anything that needs to fit in the overhead bin, you'll have to purchase an add-on the airline calls Priority Carry-on, which includes a second carry-on bag and priority boarding.
Several outlets report that this is the first time an Australian airline has charged customers to access overhead bins. It's quite fitting, as Jetstar already had a certain ... reputation. In an opinion piece for The Guardian about the policy change, Australian comedian James Colley began with "indignity is part of the Jetstar experience." But even for a budget airline, this announcement has sparked international headlines.
A mixed reaction to the new baggage policy
Jetstar isn't the first airline to cut out convenience. Budget European Airlines have been considering "standing room only" fare classes for years. WestJet, a budget Canadian airline, recently started charging travelers to recline their seats. And if you ask Jetstar, this new policy will make things easier. In a press release, Jetstar CEO Stephanie Tully said, "We know that weighing carry-on bags at the gate can be frustrating for our customers and for our crew. To make packing easier we've decided to remove the 7kg weight limit." Tully's quote did not mention that removing the weight limit also meant removing overhead bin access from basic fares.
Despite Jetstar's optimism, not everyone is on board with the changes. Australian Sen. Bridget McKenzie called it "just another cash grab" in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter). Other travelers echoed the sentiment on Reddit, with one user writing, "They are glossing over the reason people try to take too much carry on: because the checked luggage fees are outrageous."
However, the plan does have believers. Some passengers who already pay for checked bags suggested the policy could streamline the boarding process. In a comment under an AP News article, one proponent noted, "Seating will be quicker. Deplaning will be quicker. Pay for the aggravation you cause. OR...travel lighter." AirlineRatings.com argues that "Jetstar just did Australian travellers a favour." The website's CEO, Sharon Peterson, told AP News that Australian travelers have "high expectations" and live in a "bubble" when it comes to what to expect from budget airlines. In the article from AirlineRatings.com, she urged travelers to "judge the change on total fares, not the add-on in isolation."
What the change means for your travel day
Previously, each Jetstar ticket included one carry-on and a small personal item, which together had to weigh 7 kilograms or less. Under the new system, Jetstar's cheapest fare includes exactly one under-seat bag, capped at size rather than weight, which effectively ruins your ability to use travel tricks that get your overweight luggage under the limit. Now, your included bag must be smaller than 40 by 30 by 20 centimeters, roughly the size of a small backpack or laptop bag. Anything larger requires Priority Carry-on, which you can choose to purchase after selecting your flights.
The Priority Carry-on package includes one overhead bag up to 56 by 36 by 23 centimeters, an underseat bag, and priority boarding. In the press release announcing the change, Jetstar assured passengers that it "will no longer routinely use cabin baggage scales," but even with Priority Carry-on, no single bag can weigh more than 10 kilograms. The upgrade starts at A$25 (around $17) and varies depending on your flight. Priority Carry-on is limited and can sell out. If it does, you'll have to check anything that won't fit under your seat.
There is some good news for pre-planners. If you had booked a flight before this announcement that departs on or after Priority Carry-on's start date, Jetstar will add Priority Carry-on to your booking at no cost and reimburse any previously made extra carry-on luggage purchases.