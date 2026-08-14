This Budget Airline Is Now Charging Passengers To Store Luggage In The Overhead Bin

The battle between airlines trying to make the most money per traveler and travelers considering packing an extra pair of pants is heating up. Jetstar, an Australian budget carrier owned by Qantas, has long allowed each customer to fly with two carry-on bags, capped by a combined weight limit. Described as "a known bugbear" in an Australian Aviation article, Jetstar's existing weight limit policy wasn't perfect. The company strictly enforced the limits, sometimes breaking out the scales and weighing all passengers' bags during the boarding process. Jetstar's head of network and fleet, Ted Knight, acknowledged in an interview with News.com.au that this policy contributed to "gate anxiety," with passengers unsure whether their bags would make the cut.

To relieve its passengers of the pressure to hit that strict weight limit, Jetstar is removing the weight limits and free overhead bag option entirely. Starting on February 2, 2027, Jetstar's base fare will include only one small bag that fits under the seat in front of you, with size limits rather than weight limits (although there are still some caveats for weight). If you want to fly with anything that needs to fit in the overhead bin, you'll have to purchase an add-on the airline calls Priority Carry-on, which includes a second carry-on bag and priority boarding.

Several outlets report that this is the first time an Australian airline has charged customers to access overhead bins. It's quite fitting, as Jetstar already had a certain ... reputation. In an opinion piece for The Guardian about the policy change, Australian comedian James Colley began with "indignity is part of the Jetstar experience." But even for a budget airline, this announcement has sparked international headlines.