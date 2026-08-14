Forget Florida, Retire To This Scenic Appalachian Haven Between Birmingham And Chattanooga With Outdoor Fun

For many seniors, the retirement years are the time to say goodbye to the rat race of the working world and adopt a slower pace. While Florida's warm beaches attract many retirees, unpredictable weather and crowds of tourists mean it's not everyone's cup of tea. One alternative in northeast Alabama is a particularly welcoming spot for retirees thanks to its beautiful natural scenery and long list of options for outdoor recreation. Etowah County, Alabama, tucked in the Appalachian foothills just an hour's drive from Birmingham and an hour and a half from Chattanooga, offers scenic drives, lake and river fishing, and a gorgeous waterfall, all with a neighborly atmosphere.

One of the biggest advantages of Etowah County is its affordable cost of living. According to Niche, the median home prices and rents in Etowah County are significantly below the national average. Gadsden, the biggest town in Etowah County, was named one of "8 Best Towns In The Southern United States For Retirees" by WorldAtlas.com, which said that "for a retiree stretching a fixed income, Gadsden does more with less than almost anywhere in the South." Combine that with the residents who describe the area as safe and friendly, and it's easy to see how Etowah County might be a prime retirement destination.