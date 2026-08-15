About 2 Hours From Denver Is Colorado's Scenic Mountain Dude Ranch With A Vibrant Food Scene And Cowboy Fun

There's something about America's Old West and cowboy culture — with independence and adventure amidst stunning natural beauty. If you want to experience life on the open range without giving up comforts like turndown service, spa treatments, and farm-to-table dining, book a stay at Colorado's C Lazy U Ranch. This all-inclusive luxury dude ranch first opened to guests in 1919 and is about two hours northwest from downtown Denver, spans more than 8,500 acres, and is open year-round.

While summer is high season, in spring, you'll see wildflowers blooming and in fall, the aspens turn the hillsides a vibrant yellow. Willow Creek runs through the property, and during winter, you can enjoy the snowy scenery and cross-country skiing and visit the herd on the feed wagon. The ranch also has a free shuttle in the winter to nearby Winter Park, which is great for skiing and is one of Colorado's fun sledding destinations.

At C Lazy U Ranch, you'll find 39 luxurious guest cabins. The smallest is a one-bedroom getaway while the largest is a five-bedroom lodge complete with a two-car garage and full kitchen. There are also a number of duplex style two-bedroom options great for families who want privacy. Many of the cabins come with fireplaces, and some have private decks and jetted tubs.

The menus at the ranch highlight local, seasonal ingredients in dishes like black truffle antelope and bourbon glazed salmon. Twice a week during summer, there are cookouts with food prepared over an open fire and served outside, and each summer Sunday starts with an elaborate buffet with treats like shrimp cocktail, ribeye, and apple cider jelly donuts.